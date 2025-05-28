Prices for export oil from Moscow are falling for the seventh week in a row – Bloomberg

$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
12:43 PM • 10926 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24531 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30411 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

09:43 AM • 49228 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

May 28, 07:55 AM • 115237 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

May 28, 06:00 AM • 60053 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118063 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 171334 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 113148 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 107945 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

May 28, 05:29 AM • 16484 views

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 13066 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 54549 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 32442 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 56792 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 4874 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118070 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 133313 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 138877 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171341 views
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 6734 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 57360 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 42630 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 48090 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 116219 views
Prices for export oil from Moscow are falling for the seventh week in a row – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1474 views

Russian oil exports have fallen to a two-year low due to falling prices. EU and British sanctions have almost no effect, and US measures are beginning to be ignored.

Prices for export oil from Moscow are falling for the seventh week in a row – Bloomberg

The fall in Russian oil prices has led to a drop in export value to a two-year low. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to tanker tracking data collected by Bloomberg, the average flow was 3 million 390 thousand barrels per day for the four weeks to May 25. This is only 10,000 barrels per day less than in the period up to May 18.

But the gross value of these cargoes was the lowest since April 2023. The value of Russian seaborne crude oil exports has been declining for more than 13 months.

Since export revenue reached about $1 billion 950 million per week for the 28-day period to April 21, 2024, the price of Russian crude oil has fallen by 28%, while supply has decreased by about 8%. It is unclear whether sanctions played a significant role in either of these trends,

Bloomberg analysts write.

As Bloomberg tracking data shows, sanctions imposed on the Russian shadow fleet by the UK and the European Union appear to have little impact, as buyers in China and India allow blacklisted vessels to unload in their ports. US measures seem more effective, but they are also starting to be ignored. 

The fall of Russian oil in rubles: the cost of supplies from the Russian Federation is approaching a two-year minimum13.05.25, 19:58 • 8090 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

