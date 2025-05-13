The fall of Russian oil in rubles: the cost of supplies from the Russian Federation is approaching a two-year minimum

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 17316 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

12:11 PM • 27817 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 52731 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 53063 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115568 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 62379 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132258 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130536 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 88725 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 65436 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.3m/s
61%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 78156 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 74171 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 69804 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 61727 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 78002 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 17336 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 22384 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115595 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132273 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130545 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 2654 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 61817 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 69898 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 74257 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 78235 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

The fall of Russian oil in rubles: the cost of supplies from the Russian Federation is approaching a two-year minimum

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

Prices for Russian oil have been falling for the fifth week in a row, bringing the cost of exports close to a two-year low. Production has increased, but falling prices negate profits.

The fall of Russian oil in rubles: the cost of supplies from the Russian Federation is approaching a two-year minimum

Despite the growing flow and news that the price of crude oil has risen somewhat these days, revenue from crude oil supplies remains close to a two-year low.

UNN reports with reference to Вloomberg, ЕnergyNews.

Details

Export prices for key grades of oil shipped from the Baltic, Black Sea and Pacific regions continued to decline. In general, prices for Russian oil have been falling for the fifth week in a row, as a result of which the value of the country's supplies is approaching a two-year low.

Total supplies for the four weeks to May 11 were about $4.09 billion, the second lowest since April 2023. But it should also be noted that oil production increased by 3% - data for four weeks, as of May 11.

According to vessel tracking data and port agent reports, in the week to May 11, 32 tankers loaded 24.39 million barrels of Russian crude oil.

The possibility of Ukraine imposing sanctions on the “shadow fleet” of the Russian Federation: The Rada adopted the bill as a basis13.05.25, 15:28 • 2482 views

In the seven days to May 11, oil flows were about 3.48 million barrels per day. Compared to the data announced last week, this is 140,000 barrels more.

The four-week average production rate also increased by 90,000 barrels to 3.42 million barrels per day.

The gross value of Moscow's exports increased by about $30 million, or 2%, to $1.23 billion in the week to May 11, with increased flows offsetting the decline in average weekly prices, when Urals crude cost less than $50 a barrel for the second week.

- writes the publication.

Addition

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Tuesday. This is explained by lower than expected inflation in the US. Growth slowed slightly more than analysts expected in April, to 2.3% year-on-year from 2.4% in March, despite customs duties.

Meanwhile, in the Russian Federation, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that oil production in Russia could return to a stable level of 10.8 million barrels per day due to growing global demand.

However, a number of external experts are skeptical.

Reference

According to an OPEC+ study conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, in March 2024, crude oil production in Russia was estimated at 8.97 million barrels per day, which is lower than the figure a year earlier at 9.42 million barrels per day. Taking into account condensate and liquid hydrocarbons (NGLs), total production in Russia in 2024 is estimated at 10.74 million barrels per day.

Russia continues to prioritize military spending despite declining oil and gas revenues - British intelligence07.05.25, 15:05 • 5168 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
OPEC
Ukraine
Brent
$66.55
Bitcoin
$103,689.30
S&P 500
$5,893.12
Tesla
$322.51
Газ TTF
$35.64
Золото
$3,257.86
Ethereum
$2,566.64