CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 1158 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 8358 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 16684 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

08:36 AM • 47127 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

07:44 AM • 34180 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 81797 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 88723 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 85878 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 62910 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63108 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

The possibility of Ukraine imposing sanctions on the “shadow fleet” of the Russian Federation: The Rada adopted the bill as a basis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The Rada adopted a bill that will allow sanctions to be imposed on ships and aircraft operating for the Russian Federation. The SBU and intelligence will be able to detect the use of ships in activities against Ukraine.

The possibility of Ukraine imposing sanctions on the “shadow fleet” of the Russian Federation: The Rada adopted the bill as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill, which plans to introduce a mechanism for imposing sanctions not only on individuals and legal entities, but also directly on specific ships and aircraft operating for the aggressor. The Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence agencies will have the right to identify and record the use of these vessels in activities against Ukraine.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of draft law 13020.

Details

The Rada adopted as a basis a draft law on the mechanism of sanctions on the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation. In fact, how to impose sanctions not on legal entities, but on specific tankers. For - 269

- Zheleznyak said. 

According to the draft law, sanctions from Ukraine can be applied, inter alia, to ships and aircraft to foreign countries.

The norm is supplemented, according to which the grounds for the application of sanctions are the decisions and regulations of the Council of the European Union, taking into account ensuring the national interests and national security of Ukraine, as well as establishing the fact of the use of ships and aircraft in activities that create real or potential threats to the national interests, national security, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence agencies should be empowered to identify and establish the facts of the use of ships and aircraft in activities that create real or potential threats to the national interests, national security, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

The British government has announced sanctions against 100 Russian oil tankers of the so-called "shadow fleet", which help Russia circumvent Western sanctions. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Security Service of Ukraine
European Union
United Kingdom
Ukraine
