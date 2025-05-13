The possibility of Ukraine imposing sanctions on the “shadow fleet” of the Russian Federation: The Rada adopted the bill as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a bill, which plans to introduce a mechanism for imposing sanctions not only on individuals and legal entities, but also directly on specific ships and aircraft operating for the aggressor. The Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence agencies will have the right to identify and record the use of these vessels in activities against Ukraine.

This is reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of draft law 13020.

Details

The Rada adopted as a basis a draft law on the mechanism of sanctions on the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation. In fact, how to impose sanctions not on legal entities, but on specific tankers. For - 269 - Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, sanctions from Ukraine can be applied, inter alia, to ships and aircraft to foreign countries.

The norm is supplemented, according to which the grounds for the application of sanctions are the decisions and regulations of the Council of the European Union, taking into account ensuring the national interests and national security of Ukraine, as well as establishing the fact of the use of ships and aircraft in activities that create real or potential threats to the national interests, national security, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence agencies should be empowered to identify and establish the facts of the use of ships and aircraft in activities that create real or potential threats to the national interests, national security, territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Let us remind you

The British government has announced sanctions against 100 Russian oil tankers of the so-called "shadow fleet", which help Russia circumvent Western sanctions.