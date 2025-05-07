The Russian Federation continues to increase military spending, which harms the overall economic stability of the aggressor state. Currently, the Russian Ministry of Finance has revised its forecast for oil and gas revenues by 25% - from 10.94 trillion rubles to 8.32 trillion rubles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain.

Pressure on the Russian state's ability to finance its planned budget in 2025 is almost certain to increase due to the recent fall in oil prices. Lower expectations for oil prices have led the Russian Ministry of Finance to revise its forecast for oil and gas revenues for 2025 by almost 25%, from 10.94 trillion rubles to 8.32 trillion rubles. - the statement said.

It is noted that the forecast budget deficit for 2025 has increased from 0.5% of GDP to 1.7% of GDP. However, Russia continues to prioritise military spending.

Despite this, Russia is almost certainly continuing to prioritise supporting increased military spending at the expense of economic stability. Russia has revised the overall spending forecast for 2025 upwards by 830 billion rubles - noted the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain.

It is reported that if oil prices remain low, Russia is almost certain to further deplete its financial reserves to support high government spending on the war.

The average price of Urals and ESPO fell to 3,987 rubles per barrel, which is 40% lower than the Russian government's forecast for 2025. As a result, the government raised its budget deficit estimate for 2025.

US President Donald Trump said he may sign Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on new sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin does not prove it is ready to move towards a peace agreement.