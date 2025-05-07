$41.450.15
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive
10:29 AM • 34024 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

10:06 AM • 48850 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Exclusive
09:50 AM • 48054 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

Exclusive
09:39 AM • 48929 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Exclusive
May 7, 07:07 AM • 44151 views

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

May 7, 06:41 AM • 42495 views

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

May 7, 06:12 AM • 45696 views

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

May 6, 02:29 PM • 84645 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

May 6, 02:23 PM • 125151 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

May 6, 02:11 PM • 86612 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

May 7, 03:18 AM • 60749 views

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

May 7, 03:30 AM • 62016 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 68998 views

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

May 7, 06:57 AM • 21540 views

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

07:16 AM • 35548 views
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

10:29 AM • 34024 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

10:06 AM • 48850 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

09:50 AM • 48054 views

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
Exclusive

09:39 AM • 48929 views

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

May 7, 05:45 AM • 69551 views
Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

India

Pakistan

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 50778 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 101026 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 98120 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 109458 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 57079 views
The Washington Post

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

SpaceX Starship

Falcon 9

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Russia continues to prioritize military spending despite declining oil and gas revenues - British intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2870 views

The British Ministry of Defense reports that Russia continues to increase military spending to the detriment of the economy. The forecast for oil and gas revenues has been reduced by 25%.

Russia continues to prioritize military spending despite declining oil and gas revenues - British intelligence

The Russian Federation continues to increase military spending, which harms the overall economic stability of the aggressor state. Currently, the Russian Ministry of Finance has revised its forecast for oil and gas revenues by 25% - from 10.94 trillion rubles to 8.32 trillion rubles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain.

Pressure on the Russian state's ability to finance its planned budget in 2025 is almost certain to increase due to the recent fall in oil prices. Lower expectations for oil prices have led the Russian Ministry of Finance to revise its forecast for oil and gas revenues for 2025 by almost 25%, from 10.94 trillion rubles to 8.32 trillion rubles.

- the statement said.

It is noted that the forecast budget deficit for 2025 has increased from 0.5% of GDP to 1.7% of GDP. However, Russia continues to prioritise military spending.

Despite this, Russia is almost certainly continuing to prioritise supporting increased military spending at the expense of economic stability. Russia has revised the overall spending forecast for 2025 upwards by 830 billion rubles

- noted the Ministry of Defence of Great Britain.

It is reported that if oil prices remain low, Russia is almost certain to further deplete its financial reserves to support high government spending on the war.

Addition

The average price of Urals and ESPO fell to 3,987 rubles per barrel, which is 40% lower than the Russian government's forecast for 2025. As a result, the government raised its budget deficit estimate for 2025.

US President Donald Trump said he may sign Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on new sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin does not prove it is ready to move towards a peace agreement.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
