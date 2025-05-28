The representative of the occupying army is currently in the captivity of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. SBU investigators have informed the Rashist of suspicion of war crimes.

Details

A suspect has been notified to the occupier who shot two soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after which he was captured by Ukraine.

According to the SBU, on January 9 of this year, the defendant, together with other accomplices, shot two captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the fighting in the Kursk direction.

Two days after the murder, the sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the occupier was found and attacked by Ukrainian SSO soldiers.

The enemy unit was partially destroyed in the battle, and the defendant was taken prisoner.

The detainee is a shooter from the 40th separate brigade of the marine infantry of the armed forces of the Russian Federation - informs the SBU.

During the investigation, he tried to hide the fact of his crime, but SBU officers collected reasonable evidence of his guilt.

The investigation found that both Ukrainian soldiers were captured by the Russian Armed Forces after a fire contact with a Russian DRG that secretly approached the advanced positions of the Defense Forces.

After capturing the dugout, the occupiers took the prisoners to an open area and shot them in the back with machine guns. As a result of the fire damage, both Ukrainians died on the spot.

SBU investigators informed the Rashist of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes provided for in Articles 3 and 130 of the Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, combined with intentional murder committed by a group of persons).

The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.

Let us remind you

On May 22, 2025, in the Pokrovsky direction, the occupiers captured two unarmed Ukrainian soldiers and shot them with machine guns in the forest belt.

Due to the shooting by the occupiers of two Ukrainian prisoners of war on May 22 in the Pokrovsky direction, Ukraine appealed to the UN and the Red Cross.

