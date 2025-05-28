Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10931 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24552 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30429 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 49246 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 115272 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 60060 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118077 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171346 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113148 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107945 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

May 28, 05:29 AM • 16484 views

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 13066 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 54549 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 32442 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 56792 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 4874 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118070 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 133313 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 138877 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 171341 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 6744 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 57371 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 42632 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 48093 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 116221 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1732 views

The SBU has notified a Russian soldier of suspicion of shooting two captured Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk direction. He was taken prisoner after the battle, and now he faces life imprisonment.

Suspected of war crimes against Ukraine: captured a shooter from the Russian Armed Forces who executed Ukrainian prisoners of war

The representative of the occupying army is currently in the captivity of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. SBU investigators have informed the Rashist of suspicion of war crimes.

UNN reports with reference to a post by the Security Service of Ukraine on the Telegram platform.

Details

A suspect has been notified to the occupier who shot two soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, after which he was captured by Ukraine.

According to the SBU, on January 9 of this year, the defendant, together with other accomplices, shot two captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the fighting in the Kursk direction.

Two days after the murder, the sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the occupier was found and attacked by Ukrainian SSO soldiers.

The enemy unit was partially destroyed in the battle, and the defendant was taken prisoner.

The detainee is a shooter from the 40th separate brigade of the marine infantry of the armed forces of the Russian Federation

- informs the SBU.

During the investigation, he tried to hide the fact of his crime, but SBU officers collected reasonable evidence of his guilt.

Former captain of the Ukrainian national football team Anatoliy Tymoshchuk has been notified of suspicion of financing the Russian Armed Forces16.05.25, 13:13 • 2549 views

The investigation found that both Ukrainian soldiers were captured by the Russian Armed Forces after a fire contact with a Russian DRG that secretly approached the advanced positions of the Defense Forces.

After capturing the dugout, the occupiers took the prisoners to an open area and shot them in the back with machine guns. As a result of the fire damage, both Ukrainians died on the spot.

SBU investigators informed the Rashist of suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes provided for in Articles 3 and 130 of the Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, combined with intentional murder committed by a group of persons).

The perpetrator faces life imprisonment.

Let us remind you

On May 22, 2025, in the Pokrovsky direction, the occupiers captured two unarmed Ukrainian soldiers and shot them with machine guns in the forest belt.

Due to the shooting by the occupiers of two Ukrainian prisoners of war on May 22 in the Pokrovsky direction, Ukraine appealed to the UN and the Red Cross.

The occupiers do not stop attacking Kupyanshchyna: an investigation has been launched27.05.25, 20:57 • 4646 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
Kursk Oblast
International Committee of the Red Cross
Security Service of Ukraine
United Nations
Telegram
Ukraine
