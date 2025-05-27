$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 55360 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 58144 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 74646 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 131764 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 211640 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 180694 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 181789 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 163884 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 115266 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 100129 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

The occupiers do not stop attacking Kupyanshchyna: an investigation has been launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

An investigation into war crimes has been launched after an airstrike on Kupyansk, where more than 50 houses were damaged, and a drone attack on Prykolotne, where a police vehicle was damaged.

The occupiers do not stop attacking Kupyanshchyna: an investigation has been launched

A war crimes investigation has been launched following a Russian army air strike on Kupyansk and an FPV drone attack on the village of Prykolotne, which damaged more than 50 houses and a police vehicle. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, an investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement reads.

The Office of the Prosecutor General added that, according to the investigation, today, May 27, at about 10:00, the Russians launched an air strike on Kupyansk. More than fifty houses were damaged. According to preliminary information, the occupiers used FAB-500 with UMPC.

Also today, at approximately 16:30, enemy FPV drones struck the village of Prykolotne, Kupyansk district. A house and a police car were damaged there.

Prosecutors and law enforcement officers are recording and investigating war crimes committed by Russian invaders.

Large-scale fire broke out in the suburbs of Kharkiv after a massive attack by Russian drones: the consequences were shown26.05.25, 10:43 • 3710 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
FAB-500
Kharkiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kupyansk
