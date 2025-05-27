The occupiers do not stop attacking Kupyanshchyna: an investigation has been launched

A war crimes investigation has been launched following a Russian army air strike on Kupyansk and an FPV drone attack on the village of Prykolotne, which damaged more than 50 houses and a police vehicle. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, an investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement reads.

The Office of the Prosecutor General added that, according to the investigation, today, May 27, at about 10:00, the Russians launched an air strike on Kupyansk. More than fifty houses were damaged. According to preliminary information, the occupiers used FAB-500 with UMPC.

Also today, at approximately 16:30, enemy FPV drones struck the village of Prykolotne, Kupyansk district. A house and a police car were damaged there.

Prosecutors and law enforcement officers are recording and investigating war crimes committed by Russian invaders.

