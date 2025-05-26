Large-scale fire broke out in the suburbs of Kharkiv after a massive attack by Russian drones: the consequences were shown

Russian troops launched massive drone strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv, causing a large-scale fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of an enemy attack on the territory of a private enterprise in the village of Vasyshcheve, a warehouse building was destroyed and caught fire. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," the State Emergency Service said in social networks.

Fire extinguishing operations, involving more than 50 rescuers, were ongoing as of 9:50 a.m.

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, two women were killed and five more people were injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling over the past day.

Oleg Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported that 6 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes over the past day.

"As a result of shelling in the city of Kupyansk, an 84-year-old and a 58-year-old woman were killed, and a 60-year-old man and women aged 76 and 68 were injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration said on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in Kharkiv region: 8 KABs; 8 Geran-2 UAVs; 22 Molniya UAVs; 3 Shahed UAVs; 2 fpv drones.

Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: 39 private houses, a civilian enterprise, a car repair station, a shop and 2 cars were damaged in Kupyansk district; power grids were damaged in Bohodukhiv district; a civilian enterprise was damaged in Kharkiv district.