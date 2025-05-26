Large-scale fire broke out in the suburbs of Kharkiv after a massive attack by Russian drones: the consequences were shown

$41.510.01
9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack
08:18 AM

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
06:37 AM

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
06:19 AM

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

May 25, 11:39 PM

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM
Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM
Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Large-scale fire broke out in the suburbs of Kharkiv after a massive attack by Russian drones: the consequences were shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1766 views

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv region with drones, causing destruction and a fire at a private enterprise in Vashchevo. Two women were killed and five wounded in the region during the day.

Large-scale fire broke out in the suburbs of Kharkiv after a massive attack by Russian drones: the consequences were shown

Russian troops launched massive drone strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv, causing a large-scale fire, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"As a result of an enemy attack on the territory of a private enterprise in the village of Vasyshcheve, a warehouse building was destroyed and caught fire. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties," the State Emergency Service said in social networks.

Fire extinguishing operations, involving more than 50 rescuers, were ongoing as of 9:50 a.m.

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, two women were killed and five more people were injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling over the past day.

Oleg Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported that 6 settlements in Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes over the past day.

"As a result of shelling in the city of Kupyansk, an 84-year-old and a 58-year-old woman were killed, and a 60-year-old man and women aged 76 and 68 were injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration said on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy actively used various types of weapons in Kharkiv region: 8 KABs; 8 Geran-2 UAVs; 22 Molniya UAVs; 3 Shahed UAVs; 2 fpv drones.

Civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: 39 private houses, a civilian enterprise, a car repair station, a shop and 2 cars were damaged in Kupyansk district; power grids were damaged in Bohodukhiv district; a civilian enterprise was damaged in Kharkiv district.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Kharkiv
