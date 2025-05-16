Former captain of the Ukrainian national football team Anatoliy Tymoshchuk has been notified of suspicion of financing the Russian Armed Forces

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has notified Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, the former captain of the Ukrainian national football team and Donetsk's "Shakhtar", who has been working as an assistant coach of the St. Petersburg football club "Zenit" since 2017, of suspicion of financing military units of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a former Ukrainian football player who has been living in Russia for a long time and supports the military units of the aggressor country was notified in absentia of suspicion of aiding and abetting the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the statement reads.

We are talking about Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, who has been working as an assistant coach of the St. Petersburg football club "Zenit" since 2017.

In September last year, his club participated in a match, the participants of which helped raise money to support the military units of the Russian Federation, which are staffed by football hooligans and are fighting on the territory of Ukraine. Jerseys with autographs of the match participants were sold at auction. The former Ukrainian football player also decided to support the Russian army, whose jersey was sold for 700 thousand rubles. The money from the sale of the lots went to help the "106th Reconnaissance Battalion" of the Russian Armed Forces, known as the "106th Reconnaissance Detachment "Moscow", and later renamed "Svetloyar" of the Russian Armed Forces - added the prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office also reminded that in January 2023, the former football player was subject to personal economic sanctions by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and was later stripped of all state awards.

In November last year, Tymoshchuk, who stated that he sees no difference between the Ukrainian and Russian peoples and called the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine a "special military operation", won a lawsuit in Lausanne against the Ukrainian Football Association. The court ordered the UAF to lift the sanctions against Tymoshchuk, which were imposed after the full-scale invasion for supporting the war.

UAF President Andriy Shevchenko categorically stated that his former teammate in the national team, Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, can forever forget about his titles in Ukrainian football.

In April, it became known that on May 25, 2025, "Zenit" will celebrate its centenary, in honor of which it is planned to organize a match of legends, in which former "Zenit" players are planning to take part, including Italian Domenico Criscito, Belgian Nicolas Lombaerts, Portuguese Danny, as well as Ukrainian Anatoliy Tymoshchuk.

Former coach of Donetsk's "Shakhtar" and Kyiv's "Dynamo" Mircea Lucescu rejected the invitation to the match of legends of the Russian club "Zenit".

