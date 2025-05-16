Former captain of the Ukrainian national football team Anatoliy Tymoshchuk has been notified of suspicion of financing the Russian Armed Forces

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage
10:57 AM • 3812 views

Trilateral meeting between Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine is taking place in Istanbul: the first footage

09:33 AM • 16568 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 29502 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 34022 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 137460 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 161912 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 143712 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 181901 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 152482 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392219 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.4m/s
88%
749mm
Popular news

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 77529 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 99243 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 115468 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 29790 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

07:49 AM • 53948 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 219725 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 211947 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 274380 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 338280 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 392212 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 15366 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 30422 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 68148 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 106194 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 132057 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

Former captain of the Ukrainian national football team Anatoliy Tymoshchuk has been notified of suspicion of financing the Russian Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, former captain of the Ukrainian national team, has been notified of suspicion of financing the Russian army. He supported fundraising for a Russian battalion fighting in Ukraine.

Former captain of the Ukrainian national football team Anatoliy Tymoshchuk has been notified of suspicion of financing the Russian Armed Forces

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has notified Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, the former captain of the Ukrainian national football team and Donetsk's "Shakhtar", who has been working as an assistant coach of the St. Petersburg football club "Zenit" since 2017, of suspicion of financing military units of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, reports UNN.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a former Ukrainian football player who has been living in Russia for a long time and supports the military units of the aggressor country was notified in absentia of suspicion of aiding and abetting the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the statement reads.

We are talking about Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, who has been working as an assistant coach of the St. Petersburg football club "Zenit" since 2017.

In September last year, his club participated in a match, the participants of which helped raise money to support the military units of the Russian Federation, which are staffed by football hooligans and are fighting on the territory of Ukraine. Jerseys with autographs of the match participants were sold at auction. The former Ukrainian football player also decided to support the Russian army, whose jersey was sold for 700 thousand rubles. The money from the sale of the lots went to help the "106th Reconnaissance Battalion" of the Russian Armed Forces, known as the "106th Reconnaissance Detachment "Moscow", and later renamed "Svetloyar" of the Russian Armed Forces

- added the prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office also reminded that in January 2023, the former football player was subject to personal economic sanctions by the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and was later stripped of all state awards.

Addition

In November last year, Tymoshchuk, who stated that he sees no difference between the Ukrainian and Russian peoples and called the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine a "special military operation", won a lawsuit in Lausanne against the Ukrainian Football Association. The court ordered the UAF to lift the sanctions against Tymoshchuk, which were imposed after the full-scale invasion for supporting the war.

Former traitor footballer Tymoshchuk wins court case in Lausanne against UAF: what is known18.11.24, 20:17 • 25227 views

UAF President Andriy Shevchenko categorically stated that his former teammate in the national team, Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, can forever forget about his titles in Ukrainian football.

Anatoliy Tymoshchuk will never be in the history of Ukrainian football - Andriy Shevchenko11.02.25, 18:00 • 28457 views

In April, it became known that on May 25, 2025, "Zenit" will celebrate its centenary, in honor of which it is planned to organize a match of legends, in which former "Zenit" players are planning to take part, including Italian Domenico Criscito, Belgian Nicolas Lombaerts, Portuguese Danny, as well as Ukrainian Anatoliy Tymoshchuk.

Former coach of Donetsk's "Shakhtar" and Kyiv's "Dynamo" Mircea Lucescu rejected the invitation to the match of legends of the Russian club "Zenit".

Lucescu refused to come to Russia for a football match of legends organized by the team of traitor Tymoshchuk24.04.25, 20:35 • 6995 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsCrimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
Andriy Shevchenko
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$103,804.90
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.82
Золото
$3,179.65
Ethereum
$2,624.83