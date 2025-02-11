ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25924 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66976 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90713 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110410 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87087 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120579 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101772 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113154 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155528 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100313 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 71109 views
07:13 AM • 41141 views
09:03 AM • 100729 views
09:59 AM • 65839 views
09:20 AM • 110410 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120579 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155528 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 145996 views
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178253 views
09:59 AM • 65839 views
09:03 AM • 100729 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 134992 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 136898 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 165050 views
Anatoliy Tymoshchuk will never be in the history of Ukrainian football - Andriy Shevchenko

Anatoliy Tymoshchuk will never be in the history of Ukrainian football - Andriy Shevchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27808 views

Andriy Shevchenko said that Tymoshchuk will not exist in the history of Ukrainian football, despite the court ruling in Lausanne. The former Shakhtar player won an appeal to have his sports regalia returned, but the UAF has not changed its position.

UAF head Andriy Shevchenko categorically stated that his former national teammate Anatoliy Tymoshchuk can forget about his titles in Ukrainian football forever, according to a correspondent of UNN. This is how the winner of the Sheva Ballon d'Or commented on the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne to uphold Tymoshchuk's appeal to return all his sports regalia.

Tymoshchuk does not exist and will not exist in Ukrainian football. This is the position of the Ukrainian community. He won the appeal, but we did not make the decision. For me and for all of us, he does not exist

- Shevchenko said.
Image

The fact is that at the beginning of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian Football Association deprived former Shakhtar player Tymoshchuk of sports awards. It was because of the Lutsk native's anti-Ukrainian stance. Anatoliy lives in St. Petersburg and coaches the local Zenit team.

Tymoshchuk did not condemn the actions of the occupiers, but rather said the following:

"I have lived here for many years, my children go to school here. I see no difference between the peoples of Ukraine and Russia. We have the same mindset and mentality. Zenit is my home, and I have no plans to leave.

Image

And in 2024, Tymoshchuk went to the Swiss arbitration court, challenged the UAF's decision and demanded that his sports titles be returned to him. In the fall of that year, Anatoliy won the case. However, the Ukrainian Association did not change its position.

Alexander Karamushka

Alexander Karamushka

Sports

Contact us about advertising