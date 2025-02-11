UAF head Andriy Shevchenko categorically stated that his former national teammate Anatoliy Tymoshchuk can forget about his titles in Ukrainian football forever, according to a correspondent of UNN. This is how the winner of the Sheva Ballon d'Or commented on the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne to uphold Tymoshchuk's appeal to return all his sports regalia.

Tymoshchuk does not exist and will not exist in Ukrainian football. This is the position of the Ukrainian community. He won the appeal, but we did not make the decision. For me and for all of us, he does not exist - Shevchenko said.

The fact is that at the beginning of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian Football Association deprived former Shakhtar player Tymoshchuk of sports awards. It was because of the Lutsk native's anti-Ukrainian stance. Anatoliy lives in St. Petersburg and coaches the local Zenit team.

Tymoshchuk did not condemn the actions of the occupiers, but rather said the following:

"I have lived here for many years, my children go to school here. I see no difference between the peoples of Ukraine and Russia. We have the same mindset and mentality. Zenit is my home, and I have no plans to leave.

And in 2024, Tymoshchuk went to the Swiss arbitration court, challenged the UAF's decision and demanded that his sports titles be returned to him. In the fall of that year, Anatoliy won the case. However, the Ukrainian Association did not change its position.