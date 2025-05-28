Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 7102 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 23665 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 39012 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 44180 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 61972 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 138898 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 64720 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133227 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 184652 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113412 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 25816 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 67384 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 45693 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 75686 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 23577 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 24755 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 133242 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 146803 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 152096 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 184669 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 14635 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 76657 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 47951 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 52979 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 120688 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3432 views

Petr Pavel gathered Czech parties to guarantee the continuation of aid to Ukraine, including 1.8 million shells. Despite the opposition's skepticism, the ammunition initiative will not be jeopardized.

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

Czech President Petr Pavel is doing everything possible to ensure the continuation of military aid to Ukraine, regardless of who comes to power after the elections to be held in October. In particular, we are talking about further deliveries of 1.8 million artillery shells to Kyiv, writes UNN referring to Politico.

Details

Last week, Petr Pavel gathered all Czech political parties for a frank conversation to ensure that the security principles of the Czech Republic are clear to everyone.

– says Politico.

The main target was the ANO party, led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, which leads in the poll conducted by Politico. ANO has expressed skepticism about further support for Ukraine and especially about the Czech Republic's efforts to supply Kyiv with 1.8 million artillery shells this year.

The main opposition party… is not against the continuation of our ammunition initiative… I think the ammunition initiative will not be jeopardized in any way. They only place a great emphasis on the transparency of the process, which is obviously very justified

– said Pavel.

ANO Deputy Chairman Karel Havlicek did not deny the guarantees that Petr Pavel said he had received, but stressed that the ammunition agreement was "opaque."

Based on the information we have, it involves inappropriate profit margins, low quality and questionable suppliers. For these reasons, it should be regulated at the NATO level

– Havlicek said, adding that the party plans to file a criminal complaint regarding how Prime Minister Petr Fiala's government managed the program.

Development of Ukrainian military aviation and more: what Zelenskyy will discuss with Czech leaders04.05.25, 15:19 • 7334 views

Pavel's efforts to ensure the continued flow of shells to Kyiv, despite any political turmoil within the country, are part of a broader program to support European security in the face of growing geopolitical tensions caused by fears of Russia and concerns about the US abandoning its security commitments under President Donald Trump.

Despite his strong pro-Ukrainian stance, Petr Pavel said that "frankly, inviting Ukraine to NATO in the short term is unrealistic." At the same time, he stressed that the allies "should not abandon this idea," as Kyiv will strengthen NATO by joining the Alliance.

He also called on Ukraine's allies to continue to put pressure on Russia with tougher economic sanctions.

We must also create much more pressure from an economic point of view, because it is obvious that Russia is in great difficulty

- emphasized Petr Pavel.

Addition

Czech President Petr Pavel said that the Czech Republic cannot yet talk about deploying its peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, as no peace agreement has been concluded.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Petr Pavel
Petr Fiala
NATO
Donald Trump
Czech Republic
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.24
Bitcoin
$107,522.90
S&P 500
$5,905.19
Tesla
$361.27
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,329.06
Ethereum
$2,629.14