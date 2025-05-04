Development of Ukrainian military aviation and more: what Zelenskyy will discuss with Czech leaders

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 39683 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 104731 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 97693 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 71316 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 81908 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 80362 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 62140 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 75234 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 113705 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 47139 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+27°
0m/s
60%
740 mm
Popular news

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

May 4, 03:17 AM • 21959 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 20011 views

"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

May 4, 05:03 AM • 21350 views

Night attack by Russians: Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones

06:50 AM • 15380 views

The Houthis have for the first time managed to attack Tel Aviv airport, there are wounded

11:27 AM • 10312 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 97693 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 51459 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 82408 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 90411 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 113705 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 20289 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 37823 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 80362 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 36916 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 39673 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Development of Ukrainian military aviation and more: what Zelenskyy will discuss with Czech leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Czech Republic for a meeting with President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala. The parties will discuss military aviation and joint pressure on Russia.

Development of Ukrainian military aviation and more: what Zelenskyy will discuss with Czech leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during his visit to Prague, he will meet with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala. They will discuss further partnership between the two countries, including the development of Ukrainian military aviation. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Together with the First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived on an official visit to the Czech Republic. Meetings are planned with President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, heads of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate and leaders of parliamentary factions, as well as heads of defense companies, students and the Ukrainian community 

- Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader thanked the Czech Republic for its support of Ukraine and announced that it will be the main topic of negotiations with the leaders of this country.

The most important thing is our gratitude to the Czech Republic for its principled support and strengthening of our cooperation. The Czech artillery initiative has worked effectively, we will continue. A separate area of cooperation is the development of our military aviation, the expansion of training programs for pilots and the provision of our F-16 fleet 

- said the Head of State.

He also stressed that together with the Czech Republic and other participants of the aviation coalition is preparing good news for our country. In addition, diplomatic pressure on Russia will be continued.

Together with the Czech Republic and other members of the aviation coalition, we are preparing good news for Ukraine. Of course, we will talk about diplomatic efforts and joint pressure on Russia for a lasting ceasefire and an end to the war 

- the President noted.

In addition, Olena Zelenska will participate in the opening of the Healthcare Initiative for Ukraine conference, which aims to strengthen international medical partnership.

Olena will participate in the opening of the Healthcare Initiative for Ukraine conference - an important platform for strengthening international medical partnership and saving the lives of our people. And a new step has been prepared in expanding the Coalition of Ukrainian Studies in Czech universities - we are increasing support for Ukraine in all areas 

- Zelenskyy said.

We remind

In March, Czech President Petr Pavel came to Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Petr Pavel
Petr Fiala
Prague
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Olena Zelenska
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$95,434.50
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,827.70