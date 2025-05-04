Development of Ukrainian military aviation and more: what Zelenskyy will discuss with Czech leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that during his visit to Prague, he will meet with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala. They will discuss further partnership between the two countries, including the development of Ukrainian military aviation. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Together with the First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived on an official visit to the Czech Republic. Meetings are planned with President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala, heads of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate and leaders of parliamentary factions, as well as heads of defense companies, students and the Ukrainian community - Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader thanked the Czech Republic for its support of Ukraine and announced that it will be the main topic of negotiations with the leaders of this country.

The most important thing is our gratitude to the Czech Republic for its principled support and strengthening of our cooperation. The Czech artillery initiative has worked effectively, we will continue. A separate area of cooperation is the development of our military aviation, the expansion of training programs for pilots and the provision of our F-16 fleet - said the Head of State.

He also stressed that together with the Czech Republic and other participants of the aviation coalition is preparing good news for our country. In addition, diplomatic pressure on Russia will be continued.

Together with the Czech Republic and other members of the aviation coalition, we are preparing good news for Ukraine. Of course, we will talk about diplomatic efforts and joint pressure on Russia for a lasting ceasefire and an end to the war - the President noted.

In addition, Olena Zelenska will participate in the opening of the Healthcare Initiative for Ukraine conference, which aims to strengthen international medical partnership.

Olena will participate in the opening of the Healthcare Initiative for Ukraine conference - an important platform for strengthening international medical partnership and saving the lives of our people. And a new step has been prepared in expanding the Coalition of Ukrainian Studies in Czech universities - we are increasing support for Ukraine in all areas - Zelenskyy said.

In March, Czech President Petr Pavel came to Ukraine.