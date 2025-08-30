Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on Ukraine

On the night of August 30, Poland and allied air forces scrambled aircraft due to a missile and drone attack on Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

In connection with another attack by the Russian Federation, which is striking objects located on the territory of Ukraine, operations of Polish and allied air forces have begun in our airspace. - the post says.

It is noted that the operational commander of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland scrambled additional pairs of fighters, and ground air defense and radar recognition systems reached the highest state of readiness.

Recall

On the night of August 30, the Russian army launched at least 12 strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Private houses were destroyed, multi-story buildings and industrial enterprises were damaged, and there were casualties.

Also, on the night of August 30, the Russian army massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. Hits were recorded in Dnipro and Pavlohrad.