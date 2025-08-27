Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV

A time capsule laid by Princess Diana in 1991 was opened at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. Among the items found in it were a Kylie Minogue CD, a solar-powered calculator, a pocket TV, and a photograph of the princess herself, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

A time capsule buried by Diana, Princess of Wales, at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in 1991 has been opened, and a Kylie Minogue CD, a solar-powered calculator, and a passport have been found inside. - the publication states.

"Among other objects were a pocket TV, a snowflake hologram, and a photograph of Princess Diana," the publication also writes.

The wooden box, lined with lead, was sealed to commemorate the laying of the cornerstone of the hospital's Variety Club building, which opened in 1994.

The items in the capsule were chosen by two children who won a corresponding competition. She helped them choose them.

The CD with Kylie Minogue's album "Rhythm of Love", released in 1990 and containing the songs "Better the Devil You Know", "What Do I Have to Do" and "Shocked", was one of 10 items included.

The CD was chosen by David Watson, then 11, from Paignton, Devon. He also chose a sheet of recycled paper and a passport.

Sylvia Fowles, then 9, from Norwich, chose a collection of British coins, a container of tree seeds, and a snowflake hologram.

The box also contained a copy of The Times newspaper from the date the capsule was buried.

Among the headlines on the front page are: "Roast meat massively attracts Soviet voters" – next to a photograph of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev – and "US rejects request to use Iraqi military aircraft as rebels approach."

Images released by archivists show some damage to the objects, but they are mostly intact. The time capsule was supposed to be unearthed in "hundreds of years," but it was dug up during the clearing of space for the construction of a children's cancer center.

Addition

Princess Diana became president of Gosh in 1989 and visited the children's hospital several times before her death in 1997. According to the statement, the new children's cancer center at Gosh will become a "national resource for treating childhood cancer." Its development will help clinical teams develop "kinder and more effective treatments" for children in the hospital.

The time capsule was helped to be released by employees who were already working at the hospital in 1991. The burial of the capsule was similar to the 1872 ceremony, during which the then Princess of Wales Alexandra laid the cornerstone of the hospital. That time capsule, which contained a photograph of Queen Victoria, was not found.

