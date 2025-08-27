Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV

$41.400.03
48.270.21
ukenru
07:59 AM • 7588 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 15691 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 18270 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 90090 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 61817 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 132712 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 147855 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 149252 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58573 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153945 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
49%
751mm
Popular news
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - ReutersAugust 26, 11:58 PM • 17948 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupiedAugust 27, 02:20 AM • 18298 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in ArgentinaAugust 27, 03:18 AM • 16109 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine05:54 AM • 12161 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters06:24 AM • 10324 views
Publications
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 15686 views
Laws on Defence City sent to the President for signature: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 54233 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 51977 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 132708 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 149252 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Vitaliy Koval
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhoto09:48 AM • 334 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement09:12 AM • 1858 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husband08:14 AM • 5116 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 16610 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 67061 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Ammunition
United States dollar
Euro

Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

In London, Princess Diana's time capsule, laid in 1991, was opened, revealing a Kylie Minogue CD, a pocket TV, and a photograph of the princess. The capsule was unearthed earlier than planned due to the construction of a children's oncology center.

Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV

A time capsule laid by Princess Diana in 1991 was opened at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. Among the items found in it were a Kylie Minogue CD, a solar-powered calculator, a pocket TV, and a photograph of the princess herself, UNN writes with reference to the BBC.

Details

A time capsule buried by Diana, Princess of Wales, at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in 1991 has been opened, and a Kylie Minogue CD, a solar-powered calculator, and a passport have been found inside.

- the publication states.

"Among other objects were a pocket TV, a snowflake hologram, and a photograph of Princess Diana," the publication also writes.

The wooden box, lined with lead, was sealed to commemorate the laying of the cornerstone of the hospital's Variety Club building, which opened in 1994.

The items in the capsule were chosen by two children who won a corresponding competition. She helped them choose them.

The CD with Kylie Minogue's album "Rhythm of Love", released in 1990 and containing the songs "Better the Devil You Know", "What Do I Have to Do" and "Shocked", was one of 10 items included.

The CD was chosen by David Watson, then 11, from Paignton, Devon. He also chose a sheet of recycled paper and a passport.

Sylvia Fowles, then 9, from Norwich, chose a collection of British coins, a container of tree seeds, and a snowflake hologram.

The box also contained a copy of The Times newspaper from the date the capsule was buried.

Among the headlines on the front page are: "Roast meat massively attracts Soviet voters" – next to a photograph of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev – and "US rejects request to use Iraqi military aircraft as rebels approach."

Images released by archivists show some damage to the objects, but they are mostly intact. The time capsule was supposed to be unearthed in "hundreds of years," but it was dug up during the clearing of space for the construction of a children's cancer center.

Addition

Princess Diana became president of Gosh in 1989 and visited the children's hospital several times before her death in 1997. According to the statement, the new children's cancer center at Gosh will become a "national resource for treating childhood cancer." Its development will help clinical teams develop "kinder and more effective treatments" for children in the hospital.

The time capsule was helped to be released by employees who were already working at the hospital in 1991. The burial of the capsule was similar to the 1872 ceremony, during which the then Princess of Wales Alexandra laid the cornerstone of the hospital. That time capsule, which contained a photograph of Queen Victoria, was not found.

Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother17.07.25, 16:55 • 260080 views

Alona Utkina

CultureUNN Lite
The Times
Iraq
United States
London