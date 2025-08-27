Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring

A group of amateur fishermen accidentally caught a two-meter shark with orange skin and white eyes, UNN reports with reference to

Off the coast of Costa Rica, a country in Central America, local fishermen caught a rare and unique bright orange shark.

The men did not expect such a catch:

The ocean's expanses surprise us every day - the fishermen wrote on Facebook then.

"We had the opportunity to record this nurse shark of such a special orange color, it was the first time we had seen one," Parismina Domus Dei company posted on Facebook.

Images taken by the fishermen were later handed over to researchers specializing in marine biology. The latter confirmed that the specimen exhibited a rare genetic condition known as xanthism, combined with signs of albinism, called albino-xanthochromism.

