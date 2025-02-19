Mysterious belt fish found in the Canaries, which is associated with disasters

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 36733 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 61535 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102816 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 66131 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115280 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100591 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112818 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116655 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152019 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115146 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 64165 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108698 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 78171 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 43186 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 70521 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102816 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115280 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152019 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142790 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175191 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 31553 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 70521 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133786 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135659 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163995 views
Actual
Mysterious belt fish found in the Canaries, which is associated with disasters

Mysterious belt fish found in the Canaries, which is associated with disasters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101441 views

A rare deep-sea beltfish, which is considered a harbinger of natural disasters in Japanese folklore, was discovered on the beach of Playa Kemada. This is the second such discovery in recent weeks after the same fish was found in Mexico.

A rare belt fish, which in some cultures is considered a harbinger of natural disasters, washed up on the coast of the Canary Islands. This was reported by Daily Mail, UNN.

Details

The strap-on fish is often considered a bad omen when seen outside its natural habitat, the depths of the ocean. The marine creature was discovered on the beach of Playa Quemada in the Canary Islands on February 10.

A video of a man trying to save a silver fish with translucent orange fins has received over 9 million views on Instagram.

The beltfish usually lives in deep water, so its appearance near the shore is a rare occurrence. In Japanese folklore, this fish is called Ryug-no-tsukai, “messenger of the sea god,” and is associated with predicting earthquakes, tsunamis, and other natural disasters. Historically, this fish has been associated with predicting catastrophic events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis, and cyclones.

The most powerful neutrino in history detected in the Mediterranean Sea13.02.25, 13:09 • 58677 views

In the Canary Islands, a belted fish was spotted a few weeks after a similar fish appeared on a beach in Mexico. Surfers spotted the creature at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. 

The huge fish, about as long as a surfboard, had a silvery blue body with a stunning red fin stretching along its back, but had a damaged tail.

Rescuers rescue five fishermen from drifting ice on the Dnipro14.02.25, 16:41 • 26753 views

They can reach 36 feet in length and weigh over 441 pounds.  Legend has it that these fish are harbingers of earthquakes and other natural disasters.

It is said that these fish appear when a very strong tsunami is expected

- said one of the Mexican residents who witnessed the discovery.
Image

Recall

A dead belt fish, considered a mythical harbinger of natural disasters, was found on the coast of California . This is only the second case in three months and the 21st since 1901.

Bubble fish and amphibian mouse: scientists discover 27 new species in the Amazon20.12.24, 15:39 • 98536 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
mexicoMexico
californiaCalifornia
kanarski-ostrovyCanary Islands

Contact us about advertising