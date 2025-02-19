Mysterious belt fish found in the Canaries, which is associated with disasters

A rare belt fish, which in some cultures is considered a harbinger of natural disasters, washed up on the coast of the Canary Islands. This was reported by Daily Mail, UNN.

The strap-on fish is often considered a bad omen when seen outside its natural habitat, the depths of the ocean. The marine creature was discovered on the beach of Playa Quemada in the Canary Islands on February 10.

A video of a man trying to save a silver fish with translucent orange fins has received over 9 million views on Instagram.

The beltfish usually lives in deep water, so its appearance near the shore is a rare occurrence. In Japanese folklore, this fish is called Ryug-no-tsukai, “messenger of the sea god,” and is associated with predicting earthquakes, tsunamis, and other natural disasters. Historically, this fish has been associated with predicting catastrophic events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis, and cyclones.

In the Canary Islands, a belted fish was spotted a few weeks after a similar fish appeared on a beach in Mexico. Surfers spotted the creature at the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

The huge fish, about as long as a surfboard, had a silvery blue body with a stunning red fin stretching along its back, but had a damaged tail.

They can reach 36 feet in length and weigh over 441 pounds. Legend has it that these fish are harbingers of earthquakes and other natural disasters.

It is said that these fish appear when a very strong tsunami is expected - said one of the Mexican residents who witnessed the discovery.

A dead belt fish, considered a mythical harbinger of natural disasters, was found on the coast of California . This is only the second case in three months and the 21st since 1901.

