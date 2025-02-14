Rescuers rescue five fishermen from drifting ice on the Dnipro

In Cherkasy region, rescuers have rescued 5 fishermen from drifting ice, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the rescuers, men in two settlements on the Dnipro River found themselves in a deadly trap: the ice under them broke off and they were carried away by the current. The rescuers came to the rescue in time.

"The fishermen are alive and well, they did not need hospitalization," the statement said.

The SES urged Ukrainians not to go out on the ice.

