Trump's threat of EU tariffs came against the backdrop of his team's disappointment over the bloc's move to engage with China - WSJ

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 6468 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

08:00 AM • 28261 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 28441 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 96134 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 96012 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 70219 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 80321 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68807 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53414 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52398 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4m/s
59%
748mm
Popular news

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

07:54 AM • 18529 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

08:07 AM • 15352 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

08:42 AM • 15136 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

09:37 AM • 7484 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

09:49 AM • 6424 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

08:00 AM • 28263 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 96135 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 180884 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 274613 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 355033 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kash Patel

Vitali Klitschko

Joe Biden

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Kyiv

Donetsk Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

United Kingdom

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 15117 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 16152 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 21671 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 29169 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 31522 views
Actual

The Guardian

Financial Times

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Trump's threat of EU tariffs came against the backdrop of his team's disappointment over the bloc's move to engage with China - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 778 views

The Trump team's frustration is caused by the EU's unwillingness to impose tariffs on Chinese industry. The US wants trade partners to impose sanctions on China.

Trump's threat of EU tariffs came against the backdrop of his team's disappointment over the bloc's move to engage with China - WSJ

An unexpected customs threat from US President Donald Trump has emerged amid growing frustration within his economic team over the EU's approach to relations with China. In particular, it concerns the EU's reluctance to introduce new tariffs on Chinese industry, reports The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

The United States has not yet received a commitment from EU leaders to introduce new tariffs on Chinese industry, which is a priority for Trump administration officials seeking to increase trade pressure on Beijing.

As part of separate trade negotiations with the United States, Great Britain has agreed to move towards introducing tariffs on Chinese steel, sources said. This helped to secure a trade agreement between the United States and Great Britain, which Trump announced this month.

In turn, EU officials expressed their willingness to cooperate with countries with non-market economies, such as China.

EU officials sought to find a compromise position in response to the US actions, which would be less aggressive than China's trade measures, but more assertive than the UK's. Several EU ministers recently stated that they would not be satisfied with a trade agreement that would maintain 10% tariffs.

The European Union remains committed to constructive negotiations with the United States - Ursula von der Leyen10.04.25, 11:07 • 10362 views

Discussions related to China are part of a US strategy aimed at pushing trade partners to sanction the world's second-largest economy by negotiating so-called reciprocal tariffs by Trump, which were introduced in early April and then suspended for 90 days to allow for negotiations.

The US strategy aims to limit China's participation in other economies, particularly in strategic sectors such as steel, and to push other countries to apply tariffs to Chinese goods to counter state subsidies provided by Beijing, which make its products more competitive worldwide.

China remains an important market for EU exports, and European leaders are reluctant to start a high-profile trade war with Beijing.

The US has made similar "economic security" requests related to China to other key trading partners, such as Japan and South Korea, sources familiar with the negotiations said, although no commitments have yet been made public.

Earlier, the EU approved tariffs on imports from the US worth 21 billion euros, equivalent to approximately 24 billion dollars, but suspended these tariffs after the Trump administration announced a 90-day pause on some US tariffs. The EU may also introduce a second set of goods worth up to 95 billion euros if negotiations with the US break down.

Let us remind you

President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Brussels are not leading to anything and recommends introducing a 50% duty on imports of goods from the European Union from June 1, 2025.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Beijing
Donald Trump
European Union
South Korea
United Kingdom
China
Japan
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$108,792.50
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,561.98