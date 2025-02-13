Five children fell through the ice in Kherson region: two rescued, three are being searched

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 4695 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 48590 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 72887 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105718 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75141 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117379 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101062 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153304 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110056 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87427 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54520 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83173 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42460 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105718 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117379 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153304 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143973 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176312 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42460 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 83173 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134238 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136143 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164398 views
Five children fell through the ice in Kherson region: two rescued, three are being searched

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30659 views

In the Velyko Oleksandrivska community in Kherson region, 5 children fell through the thin ice on the river. Two of the victims were rescued, while the search for three children, the youngest of whom is 9 years old, continues.

In the Kherson region, 5 children fell through thin ice, two of them were rescued, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

5 children fell through the thin ice. According to preliminary information, two were rescued. Rescuers and divers are searching for three more minors 

- the rescuers said.

Details

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, the tragedy occurred in the Velyko Oleksandrivska community. Five children walking along the frozen river fell through the ice.

"A 16-year-old girl saw this. She rushed to help the children and went underwater as well. Luckily, she and one of the girls were pulled out by people who cared. The girls have severe hypothermia. They are currently being provided with the necessary medical care," said the head of the RMA.

According to Prokudin, the other children-a girl and two boys-are still being searched for. The youngest is only nine years old.

"I ask everyone: do not go out on the ice. Talk to your children and convince them that this is not a game, but a deadly danger," Prokudin summarized.

In Vinnytsia, a man on a bicycle tried to cross the river and fell through the ice16.01.25, 16:05 • 28406 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising