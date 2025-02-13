Five children fell through the ice in Kherson region: two rescued, three are being searched

In the Kherson region, 5 children fell through thin ice, two of them were rescued, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

5 children fell through the thin ice. According to preliminary information, two were rescued. Rescuers and divers are searching for three more minors - the rescuers said.

Details

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson RMA, the tragedy occurred in the Velyko Oleksandrivska community. Five children walking along the frozen river fell through the ice.

"A 16-year-old girl saw this. She rushed to help the children and went underwater as well. Luckily, she and one of the girls were pulled out by people who cared. The girls have severe hypothermia. They are currently being provided with the necessary medical care," said the head of the RMA.

According to Prokudin, the other children-a girl and two boys-are still being searched for. The youngest is only nine years old.

"I ask everyone: do not go out on the ice. Talk to your children and convince them that this is not a game, but a deadly danger," Prokudin summarized.

