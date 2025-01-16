In Vinnytsia, a man on a bicycle tried to cross the river and fell through the ice

In Vinnytsia, a man decided to cross the Southern Bug River on a bicycle, but the plan failed - he fell into the icy water, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

The victim was noticed by passers-by who immediately called rescuers. Two units of the State Emergency Service were sent to help.

The divers pulled the man and his bicycle out of the water.

The rescuers provided him with first aid and handed him over to doctors.