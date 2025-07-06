The number of victims of the Russian shelling in Sumy region has increased

In Bytytsia, Sumy region, the number of fatalities from the Russian shelling on Sunday, July 6, has increased. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as conveyed by UNN.

The number of fatalities as a result of the shelling of the Bytytskyi starostate has increased. Unfortunately, we have confirmation of two deaths. These are civilian men. - the report states.

According to the official, another resident also sought medical attention – with an acute stress reaction.

"Throughout the day, the enemy systematically attacked the Bytytskyi starostynskyi district – with aerial bombs, a missile strike, and drones. This is cynical terror aimed against the civilian population," Hryhorov added.

On Sunday, July 6, the Russian army attacked the Sumy community with four drones. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, one was injured, 25 houses were damaged, and 5 were completely destroyed.

In Sumy region, the enemy uses the tactic of small assault groups, but this does not yield the results he would expect - SBGS