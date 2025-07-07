$41.720.00
49.180.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1751 views

As a result of the morning attack on Kharkiv by a UAV, the number of injured people has increased to 13, with 10 people injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Three in Slobidskyi.

The number of victims as a result of the morning UAV attack on Kharkiv has increased to 13 people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov.

Shevchenkivskyi district - 10 injured. Slobidskyi district - 3 injured people, including a three-year-old girl

- the official's post reads.

"Everyone is provided with the necessary medical care," he added.

On the morning of July 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with attack drones, causing a fire in a multi-story building. 8 people were injured, including two children, and civilian objects and a kindergarten were damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

