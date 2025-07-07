The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 people

The number of victims as a result of the morning UAV attack on Kharkiv has increased to 13 people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov.

Shevchenkivskyi district - 10 injured. Slobidskyi district - 3 injured people, including a three-year-old girl - the official's post reads.

"Everyone is provided with the necessary medical care," he added.

Recall

On the morning of July 7, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with attack drones, causing a fire in a multi-story building. 8 people were injured, including two children, and civilian objects and a kindergarten were damaged.