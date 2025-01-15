A teenager fell through the ice when he decided to go fishing: in Khmelnytsky region

In the Khmelnytsky region, rescuers rescued a teenager who went out on the ice for fishing on his way home from school but fell through the ice. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

This afternoon on the Vovk River, a passerby heard a cry for help. A 12-year-old boy was lying on the ice, begging to be saved. The rescuers quickly reached the teenager by boat. Using a rope and a lifebuoy, they brought the child to the shore and handed him over to the medics - the SES reported.

The rescuers said that the boy, on his way back from school, decided to go out on the ice to go fishing, but one of his feet fell into the water. Frightened and wet, he lay down on the ice and started calling for help.

The SES urged to abandon winter fishing in unstable weather and avoid drinking alcohol near water bodies.

