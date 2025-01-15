A teenager fell through the ice when he decided to go fishing: in Khmelnytsky region

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122413 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113120 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121136 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 122706 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152179 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107331 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150331 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104095 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113697 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117075 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122413 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152179 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150331 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 179850 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169330 views
A teenager fell through the ice when he decided to go fishing: in Khmelnytsky region

A teenager fell through the ice when he decided to go fishing: in Khmelnytsky region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30709 views

A 12-year-old boy fell through the ice on the Vovk River when he decided to go fishing on his way home from school. Rescuers pulled the teenager out of the water using a boat and a life preserver.

In the Khmelnytsky region, rescuers rescued a teenager who went out on the ice for fishing on his way home from school but fell through the ice. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

This afternoon on the Vovk River, a passerby heard a cry for help. A 12-year-old boy was lying on the ice, begging to be saved. The rescuers quickly reached the teenager by boat. Using a rope and a lifebuoy, they brought the child to the shore and handed him over to the medics 

- the SES reported.

The rescuers said that the boy, on his way back from school, decided to go out on the ice to go fishing, but one of his feet fell into the water. Frightened and wet, he lay down on the ice and started calling for help.

The SES urged to abandon winter fishing in unstable weather and avoid drinking alcohol near water bodies.

Recall

In the village of Chahor, Chernivtsi region, 4 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide due to the allegedly improper use of a heating stove.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine

