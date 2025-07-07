Near the capital, PPO works on Russian drones – KMVA

Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv amid the threat of Russian drone attacks. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Kyiv is being attacked by UAVs. Air defense is working, stay in safe places - the official's post reads.

It will be recalled that on the night of July 7, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of attack UAVs. Enemy drones are approaching the capital from the north.

