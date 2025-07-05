As a result of Russian attacks in Ukraine, 230 healthcare facilities have been destroyed and cannot be restored - Ministry of Health

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has carried out over 1,600 attacks on healthcare facilities. 230 healthcare facilities have been destroyed beyond repair. This was stated by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko on the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"This is not the first healthcare facility destroyed by Russian terrorists. We currently have over 1,600 attacks on healthcare facilities. By facilities, we mean... one hospital building. 230 facilities have been destroyed in such a way that we cannot restore them. New construction is needed. And this is only what is controlled by the government of Ukraine. As for the occupied territories, we do not yet have information," Liashko said.

Recall

