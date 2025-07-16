Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy

Former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who was dismissed from his post by the Verkhovna Rada today, will head the Ministry of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov. The Ministry of Strategic Industries will be merged with the Ministry of Defense, and its head, Herman Smetanin, will lead "Ukroboronprom", which he already headed for a year. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, legal procedures for updating the government have already begun. Deputies supported the resignation of the prime minister. In the morning, we held a meeting with Denys Shmyhal specifically on defense issues. Very focused. Together with Rustem Umerov and Herman Smetanin. We agreed on new approaches to managing the defense sector. The Ministry of Defense will have more influence on the sphere of weapons production, and there should be more Ukrainian weapons, more for our soldiers at the front. In addition, the Ministry of Defense will audit all agreements with our partners - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that an audit would also be conducted on supplies under aid programs, as well as investments in Ukrainian production.

Today, I have already signed documents to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding Denys Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense. Strategic industries will also be managed through the Ministry of Defense. Herman Smetanin will head "Ukroboronprom". The task is very specific, clear. Currently, Ukrainian weapons at the front, in all our operations, account for about 40%. This is already significantly more Ukrainian weapons production than ever before during the independence of our state. The volumes are indeed large. But more is needed. And we need more of our own capabilities to push the war into Russian territory – to where the war was brought from. So that they feel what they have done and what is the price of Putin's refusal to cease fire and to true peace. We must reach the level of 50% Ukrainian weapons within the first six months of the new government's work, increasing our own production. I am confident: this can be achieved - added Zelenskyy.

