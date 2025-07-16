$41.820.01
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 7466 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
03:38 AM • 21269 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 83016 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 148371 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 177145 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
July 15, 10:52 AM • 98614 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
July 15, 10:23 AM • 123731 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 75187 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 117473 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 77709 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1434 views

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp, stars of "Nosferatu", are in talks to join Robert Eggers' new horror film "Wolfman". The film is scheduled to premiere on Christmas 2026.

"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film

Robert Eggers' "Werewolf"Following the success of the gothic hit "Nosferatu," Aaron Taylor-Johnson will reunite with director Robert Eggers in his new horror film "Werewolf." Lily-Rose Depp, who also starred in "Nosferatu," is in talks to join the project. The film is scheduled to premiere in the US on Christmas 2026.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

According to the publication, Aaron Taylor-Johnson "is set to re-team with the director for his next film, "Werewolf."

Meanwhile, "Nosferatu" star and Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp "is also in talks to join the project."

As stated, Eggers will direct the werewolf horror film from a script he co-wrote with Sjón (the duo previously collaborated on the script for the 2022 film "The Northman").

The film is scheduled to premiere in North America on Christmas 2026.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce alongside Eggers and Sjón, while Chris and Eleanor Columbus of Maiden Voyage serve as executive producers.

Addition

Recently, Focus Features financed and released Eggers' gothic horror film "Nosferatu," which received critical acclaim. Eggers and Focus have collaborated on all of his films to date, including "The Northman," "The Witch," and "The Lighthouse," which Focus distributed internationally through Universal International.

"Nosferatu" is a reimagining of F.W. Murnau's 1922 German Expressionist silent film, in which Lily-Rose Depp plays a young woman who becomes the object of desire of the monstrous vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård).

Taylor-Johnson plays Friedrich Harding, who does not believe in the existence of vampires. Also starring are Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe. The film was a box office success, grossing a huge $40 million over the Christmas period, almost double pre-release expectations.

Ultimately, it grossed over $181 million worldwide.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

