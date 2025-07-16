"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new film

Robert Eggers' "Werewolf"Following the success of the gothic hit "Nosferatu," Aaron Taylor-Johnson will reunite with director Robert Eggers in his new horror film "Werewolf." Lily-Rose Depp, who also starred in "Nosferatu," is in talks to join the project. The film is scheduled to premiere in the US on Christmas 2026.

Details

According to the publication, Aaron Taylor-Johnson "is set to re-team with the director for his next film, "Werewolf."

Meanwhile, "Nosferatu" star and Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp "is also in talks to join the project."

As stated, Eggers will direct the werewolf horror film from a script he co-wrote with Sjón (the duo previously collaborated on the script for the 2022 film "The Northman").

The film is scheduled to premiere in North America on Christmas 2026.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce alongside Eggers and Sjón, while Chris and Eleanor Columbus of Maiden Voyage serve as executive producers.

Addition

Recently, Focus Features financed and released Eggers' gothic horror film "Nosferatu," which received critical acclaim. Eggers and Focus have collaborated on all of his films to date, including "The Northman," "The Witch," and "The Lighthouse," which Focus distributed internationally through Universal International.

"Nosferatu" is a reimagining of F.W. Murnau's 1922 German Expressionist silent film, in which Lily-Rose Depp plays a young woman who becomes the object of desire of the monstrous vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård).

Taylor-Johnson plays Friedrich Harding, who does not believe in the existence of vampires. Also starring are Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe. The film was a box office success, grossing a huge $40 million over the Christmas period, almost double pre-release expectations.

Ultimately, it grossed over $181 million worldwide.

