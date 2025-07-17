$41.810.01
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23156 views

Tomorrow, July 18, it will be known what position ex-Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov will take. Earlier, he was considered for the position of Ukraine's ambassador to the USA, but later information appeared about a possible appointment to the National Security and Defense Council.

Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources

The position for former Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov will be determined tomorrow, July 18. This was reported to an UNN journalist by their own sources.

"Tomorrow there will be a decision on who (Umerov – ed.) will be appointed," the interlocutor said.

Context

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that Rustem Umerov could become the new diplomatic representative of the state in the USA.

However, later, MPs, including Yaroslav Zheleznyak, stated that Olha Stefanishyna would become Ukraine's ambassador to the USA, and Rustem Umerov would go to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

The MP stated that Umerov could become the Secretary of the NSDC or Deputy Secretary.

As a result, Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the special authorized representative of the President of Ukraine for cooperation with the USA.

On July 16, the Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister. As a result, the entire government resigned.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Olha Stefanishyna
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Denis Shmyhal
