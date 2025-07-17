New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
In the updated government led by Yulia Svyrydenko, most ministers retained their positions, some swapped chairs. Denys Shmyhal headed the Ministry of Defense, Herman Halushchenko — the Ministry of Justice, and Svitlana Hrynchuk — the Ministry of Energy.
Details
Ministry of Digital Transformation
In the new Cabinet of Ministers, the current Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov retained his position, but in a different capacity. Fedorov has headed the ministry since 2019, and since March 2023, he has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science, and Technology of Ukraine.
In the current government, Fedorov will be the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation.
Ministry of Defense
Former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who was dismissed yesterday by the Verkhovna Rada, was appointed Minister of Defense today, replacing Rustem Umerov.
Umerov is predicted to take a place in the National Security and Defense Council, although there were earlier rumors that he might become Ukraine's ambassador to the USA.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Also, the Verkhovna Rada today reappointed Andriy Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, a position he has held since 2024.
Ministry of Justice
The former Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, took over the Ministry of Justice from Olha Stefanishyna, whom Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today appointed as the special authorized representative of the President of Ukraine for the development of cooperation with the USA.
Halushchenko graduated from Lviv State University with a degree in "Law", specializing as a lawyer. In 2001, he received a second higher education, graduating from the Ukrainian Academy of Foreign Trade with a degree in "Management of Foreign Economic Activity", Master of International Management.
He holds a Ph.D. in Law.
At one time, he worked at the Ministry of Justice, where he held positions as assistant to the Minister of Justice, director of the judicial work department.
Ministry of Energy
Instead of Halushchenko, the Ministry of Energy was headed by Svitlana Hrynchuk, who has headed the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine since 2024. It should be noted that for Hrynchuk, the Ministry of Energy is not something new.
In September 2023, Hrynchuk took the position of Deputy Minister of Energy, where she coordinated work on the development of national and regional strategies, state target programs, development plans in the energy sector, and the position of Director of the Reform Support Office at the Ministry of Energy, where she implemented policies on the integration of energy markets with the EU, decarbonization of energy and renewable energy development, corporate governance, and energy security.
Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine
Also, Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Infrastructure and Territories Development, who has held this position since September 2024, retained his position.
Ministry of Youth and Sports
The current Minister of Youth and Sports, Matviy Bidnyi, remains in office, which he has headed since 2024. In July 2020, Bidnyi worked as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, and from 2023 to 2024 headed the ministry as acting minister.
Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine
The Ministry of Veterans Affairs will continue to be headed by Natalia Kalmykova, who has held this position since 2024.
Ministry of Internal Affairs
Also, the current head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, who has worked in the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs since almost 1998, retained his seat. In February 2023, Klymenko was appointed Minister of Internal Affairs instead of Denys Monastyrskyi, who died in a plane crash in Brovary.
Ministry of Education and Science
Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Education and Science, who has held this position since March 2023, also retained his place in Svyrydenko's government.
Ministry of Health
Another "long-liver" of the government remains Viktor Liashko, who was re-elected Minister of Health today. In 2019, Liashko was Deputy Minister of Health, from 2020 - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine, and from May 2021 - Minister of Health.
Ministry of Finance
Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko also retained his seat; he worked as Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine in 2016-2018, and was appointed Minister of Finance in March 2020.
