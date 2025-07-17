$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 11150 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 10169 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
01:18 PM • 14996 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
12:10 PM • 39418 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 41134 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 70883 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 337430 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 165094 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 163816 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 118236 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.3m/s
72%
746mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 129632 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 243642 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102016 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 68280 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 36774 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev02:31 PM • 11150 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 22900 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 32393 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 244820 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 337430 views
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
United Kingdom
Kupyansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother01:55 PM • 10691 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 102990 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 200442 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 217765 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 155429 views
Actual
The Times
Forbes
TikTok
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle

New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10198 views

In the updated government led by Yulia Svyrydenko, most ministers retained their positions, some swapped chairs. Denys Shmyhal headed the Ministry of Defense, Herman Halushchenko — the Ministry of Justice, and Svitlana Hrynchuk — the Ministry of Energy.

New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs

In the updated government led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, there are few personnel surprises - most ministers retained their portfolios, and some simply swapped chairs. UNN reports which ministers remained in their positions and who moved to new departments.

Details

Ministry of Digital Transformation

In the new Cabinet of Ministers, the current Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov retained his position, but in a different capacity. Fedorov has headed the ministry since 2019, and since March 2023, he has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science, and Technology of Ukraine. 

In the current government, Fedorov will be the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Digital Transformation. 

Ministry of Defense

Former Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who was dismissed yesterday by the Verkhovna Rada, was appointed Minister of Defense today, replacing Rustem Umerov.

Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense17.07.25, 16:18 • 15021 view

Umerov is predicted to take a place in the National Security and Defense Council, although there were earlier rumors that he might become Ukraine's ambassador to the USA.

Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources17.07.25, 15:10 • 39444 views

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Also, the Verkhovna Rada today reappointed Andriy Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, a position he has held since 2024.

Sybiha reappointed as Foreign Minister – Rada's decision17.07.25, 15:48 • 2590 views

Ministry of Justice

The former Minister of Energy, Herman Halushchenko, took over the Ministry of Justice from Olha Stefanishyna, whom Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today appointed as the special authorized representative of the President of Ukraine for the development of cooperation with the USA.

Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA17.07.25, 13:24 • 41153 views

Halushchenko graduated from Lviv State University with a degree in "Law", specializing as a lawyer. In 2001, he received a second higher education, graduating from the Ukrainian Academy of Foreign Trade with a degree in "Management of Foreign Economic Activity", Master of International Management.

He holds a Ph.D. in Law.

At one time, he worked at the Ministry of Justice, where he held positions as assistant to the Minister of Justice, director of the judicial work department.

Ministry of Energy

Instead of Halushchenko, the Ministry of Energy was headed by Svitlana Hrynchuk, who has headed the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine since 2024. It should be noted that for Hrynchuk, the Ministry of Energy is not something new.

In September 2023, Hrynchuk took the position of Deputy Minister of Energy, where she coordinated work on the development of national and regional strategies, state target programs, development plans in the energy sector, and the position of Director of the Reform Support Office at the Ministry of Energy, where she implemented policies on the integration of energy markets with the EU, decarbonization of energy and renewable energy development, corporate governance, and energy security.

Svitlana Hrynchuk appointed as the new head of the Ministry of Environment05.09.24, 15:39 • 17460 views

Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine

Also, Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Infrastructure and Territories Development, who has held this position since September 2024, retained his position.

Parliament appoints Oleksiy Kuleba as Vice Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories05.09.24, 15:25 • 17461 view

Ministry of Youth and Sports

The current Minister of Youth and Sports, Matviy Bidnyi, remains in office, which he has headed since 2024. In July 2020, Bidnyi worked as Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, and from 2023 to 2024 headed the ministry as acting minister. 

Matviy Bidnyi appointed Minister of Youth and Sports05.09.24, 16:01 • 15705 views

Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs will continue to be headed by Natalia Kalmykova, who has held this position since 2024. 

Verkhovna Rada appoints Natalia Kalmykova Minister of Veterans Affairs05.09.24, 16:35 • 12772 views

Ministry of Internal Affairs

Also, the current head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, who has worked in the structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs since almost 1998, retained his seat. In February 2023, Klymenko was appointed Minister of Internal Affairs instead of Denys Monastyrskyi, who died in a plane crash in Brovary. 

The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity16.07.25, 21:08 • 165095 views

Ministry of Education and Science

Oksen Lisovyi, Minister of Education and Science, who has held this position since March 2023, also retained his place in Svyrydenko's government.

Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister17.07.25, 11:49 • 70893 views

Ministry of Health

Another "long-liver" of the government remains Viktor Liashko, who was re-elected Minister of Health today. In 2019, Liashko was Deputy Minister of Health, from 2020 - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine, and from May 2021 - Minister of Health.

Ministry of Finance

Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko also retained his seat; he worked as Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine in 2016-2018, and was appointed Minister of Finance in March 2020. 

Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?17.07.25, 15:17 • 29147 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
Serhiy Marchenko
Matviy Bidny
Rustem Umerov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Olha Stefanishyna
Igor Klymenko
Viktor Liashko
Herman Halushchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brovary
Lviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9