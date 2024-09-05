Parliament appoints Oleksiy Kuleba as Vice Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Oleksiy Kuleba to the post of Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, reports UNN correspondent.

The appointment of Oleksiy Kuleba as Minister of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure was supported by 240 MPs.

Additionally

Prior to this, the official worked for two years at the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and for a year each as the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the exercise of self-governing powers and director of the Department of Urban Improvement of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council.

Recall

Oleksiy Kuleba will head the Ministry as it currently operates. Subsequently, as planned, it will be divided into infrastructure and regional policy.