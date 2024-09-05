Matviy Bidnyi appointed Minister of Youth and Sports

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Matviy Bidnyi as Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, reports UNN correspondent.

"239 MPs voted in favor of the appointment of Matviy Bidnyi as Minister of Youth and Sports.

During 2011-2016, Bidnyi held managerial positions in various companies, including SE Istfracht, Firmaist LLC, and Setra Law Firm LLC. In 2006-2007, he was an assistant to Andriy Portnov, a well-known top official of the Yanukovych era, who at that time held the mandate of a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the 5th convocation from the Yulia Tymoshenko Bloc.

Since November 9, 2023, Matviy Bidnyi has been acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.