Svitlana Hrynchuk appointed as the new head of the Ministry of Environment

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Svitlana Hrynchuk to the post of head of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, reports UNN correspondent.

"The appointment of Svitlana Hrynchuk as Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources was supported by 246 MPs.

Recall

On September 5, 2023, she became Deputy Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko and headed the Reform Support Office at the Ministry.