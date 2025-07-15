$41.780.04
Satellite images showed Russia building five secret nuclear bases

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1452 views

Satellite images from Planet Labs recorded large-scale construction at five Russian nuclear facilities, including Osipovichi, Gadzhiyevo, Kaliningrad, Kamchatka, and Novaya Zemlya. The modernization indicates Moscow's possible plans for nuclear forces amid tensions in Europe.

Russia is modernizing several nuclear bases for its European and Pacific forces. Recent satellite images have shown large-scale construction of secret facilities at five locations associated with Russian nuclear sites. This was reported by Business Insider, citing images from the American company Planet Labs, which were taken in May and June, according to UNN.

Details

The images show new structures, road works, and modifications, with some facilities rapidly expanding. They are surrounded by fences and guarded by sentry posts.

It is noted that the modernization efforts indicate Moscow's possible plans for Russian nuclear forces amid high tensions in Europe caused by Russia's war against Ukraine. The Kremlin has often tried to intimidate the West by threatening to use its nuclear warheads, and recently has been doing so in an attempt to deter support for Ukraine.

The four European sites include Osipovichi (Belarus), where a Belarusian ammunition base is located, and Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave in the Baltic Sea. Satellite images also recorded activity at the Gadzhiyevo naval base near Norway and Finland, as well as on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, which separates the Barents and Kara Seas.

The first base is located in Osipovichi, and 8 kilometers east of the city is the Belarusian 1405th ammunition base. According to analysts, significant work has been done there to build nuclear storage facilities. By May 21 of this year, it became clear that a new facility with additional security had been built in the northern corner of the base.

One thing they did was establish a perimeter consisting of three layers of fencing, with the middle layer being more reinforced

- said Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists.

The entrance to the southern corner of the facility is covered, likely so that guards can inspect trucks while out of sight of satellites.

Kristensen also discovered a covered unloading ramp among a group of trees, which likely leads to a bunker for storing warheads. On the eastern side of the facility, a massive orange antenna for command and control can be seen.

Also, a main road and a large platform leading to the railway appeared there. According to Kristensen, Russia is likely to deliver nuclear warheads there by rail, not by air.

In addition, an additional facility in the city of Osipovichi itself is reported. This is probably an Iskander missile launcher base.

The second base is "Gadzhiyevo" in Murmansk. This is a naval depot where Russian submarines capable of launching nuclear missiles are stationed. Analysts know that nuclear weapons are stored there, as satellites have previously detected warheads at the facility. Here, submarines are equipped with intercontinental missiles.

By May 28, 2025, at least six new buildings had been built at this base. Kristensen suggests that these structures could be front-loading garages or storage facilities for conventional missiles or missiles not yet equipped with nuclear warheads.

The third base is located in Kaliningrad, bordering Lithuania and Poland. This is a probable nuclear weapons storage site with a multi-layered perimeter. According to analysts, this storage facility is designed to store tactical nuclear munitions.

In addition, 5 kilometers southeast of the facility is a base of a special nuclear unit. There, a bunker was re-equipped by November 2022. Several layers of new fencing also appeared, and by June 14, 2025, a small building.

The fourth base is Kamchatka, where nuclear warheads are likely stored. A reliable security perimeter and the level of care for the facility indicate that it is a bunker for storing nuclear weapons. Two new buildings and a construction site began to be built on the flanks of the storage facility.

The fifth base is located on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago. In August 2023, the base began to undergo significant changes, including the appearance of a large new building. A new Planet Labs photo shows that the construction of the large building and other base expansions was completed by June 6, 2025. Analysts also noticed new signs of expansion in the tunnel sections near the support base.

Russia has the world's largest nuclear arsenal, and in June, according to estimates by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Moscow has about 4,300 active warheads. The United States has a stock of 3,700 active warheads.

Recall

Russia is modernizing nuclear weapons bases near Europe, including in Kaliningrad, 270 km from Sweden. Experts say that Russia uses nuclear threats to sow panic in the West.

Putin could strike Ukraine with tactical nuclear weapons - retired British Army colonel11.07.25, 18:56 • 7005 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

