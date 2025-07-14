Explosions in Chuhuiv: Russians struck the city with UAVs

On Monday, July 14, at about 10:07 PM, explosions occurred in Chuhuiv. According to preliminary data, the Russian army launched a drone attack using "Shahed"-type drones. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Syniehubov, as reported by UNN.

At this moment: no information about casualties has been received. Relevant services are working at the scene, the consequences of the attack are being clarified - Syniehubov wrote in his Telegram channel.

It will be recalled that on July 14, Russian troops shelled the Shevchenkivska community in the Kharkiv region. As a result of a KAB hit in the village of Borivske, one person died, and four more were injured and hospitalized.

Also on July 14, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that Russian troops attacked Zlatopil with a drone in the Kharkiv region, with one person killed and 7 injured, including a child.

Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in Chuhuiv