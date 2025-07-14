Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in Chuhuiv

On the night of Monday, July 14, Russians attacked Kharkiv Oblast with attack drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva on Telegram.

Details

According to her, the attack took place around 00:00.

Enemy shelling continues to cause damage to our community. Around midnight, Shaheds attacked the city's territory. An industrial enterprise was damaged - wrote Minaieva.

She added that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling, and emergency services went to the scene.

Recall

On the night of July 11, Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv, damaging private homes and the central hospital. As a result of the strike, three people were injured.

