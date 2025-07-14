$41.820.00
July 13, 06:39 PM • 9008 views
Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in Chuhuiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

On the night of July 14, Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region with attack drones, damaging an industrial enterprise. There are no casualties, services are working on site.

On the night of Monday, July 14, Russians attacked Kharkiv Oblast with attack drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva on Telegram.

Details

According to her, the attack took place around 00:00.

Enemy shelling continues to cause damage to our community. Around midnight, Shaheds attacked the city's territory. An industrial enterprise was damaged

- wrote Minaieva.

She added that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling, and emergency services went to the scene.

Recall

On the night of July 11, Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv, damaging private homes and the central hospital. As a result of the strike, three people were injured.

Chuhuiv partially without electricity after Russian attack05.07.25, 12:44 • 1599 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Chuhuiv
