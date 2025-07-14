Night attack on Kharkiv region: "Shaheds" damaged an industrial enterprise in Chuhuiv
On the night of July 14, Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region with attack drones, damaging an industrial enterprise. There are no casualties, services are working on site.
On the night of Monday, July 14, Russians attacked Kharkiv Oblast with attack drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to a message from Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva on Telegram.
Details
According to her, the attack took place around 00:00.
Enemy shelling continues to cause damage to our community. Around midnight, Shaheds attacked the city's territory. An industrial enterprise was damaged
She added that there were no casualties as a result of the shelling, and emergency services went to the scene.
Recall
On the night of July 11, Russian troops attacked Chuhuiv, damaging private homes and the central hospital. As a result of the strike, three people were injured.
