Chuhuiv partially without electricity after Russian attack

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 65674 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 130399 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 68199 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 79925 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 108575 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 188726 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 195714 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171504 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168382 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 104277 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
46%
753mm
Popular news
Illegally occupied land near the lake and built gazebos for rent: an inventive "entrepreneur" will be tried in KyivJuly 5, 01:51 AM • 8951 views
To Moldova for 13 thousand dollars: police in the capital detained an illegal "travel agent"July 5, 02:20 AM • 1778 views
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipeline05:41 AM • 4649 views
Court once again did not allow the NABU detective to close the case regarding Shabunin's organization of fictitious secondments to the NAPC - veteran06:29 AM • 3249 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is known06:38 AM • 3289 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 65674 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 130399 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 90811 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 95593 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 201062 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert08:59 AM • 816 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 129904 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 160666 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 135363 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 136221 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Chuhuiv partially without electricity after Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region was partially left without electricity after an attack by Russian troops. As a result of the shelling, 11 people were injured, including 2 children, and houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Chuhuiv partially without electricity after Russian attack

Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region was partially left without electricity after the attack by Russian troops, Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, several microdistricts of the city, adjacent to the epicenter of the hits, are without electricity. The maximum amount of equipment and power engineers are involved in its restoration.

- Minaieva wrote.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian troops launched a massive UAV attack on the city of Chuhuiv. "11 people were injured, including 2 children," the State Emergency Service reported.

As of 9 AM, rescuers were extinguishing a large-scale fire at one of the city's facilities. "At another address, UAVs hit a post office and a disused building. A fire broke out. Houses and passenger cars were damaged. Firefighters brought the flames under control," the agency said.

"As a result of yesterday's massive shelling of Chuhuiv, we have significant damage: 12 private houses, 35 rooms in a dormitory, three business facilities, and one educational institution," Minaieva noted.

According to her, the aftermath of today's night shelling of the community is still being eliminated.

"Regarding rumors about possible interruptions in fuel supply to local gas stations, they have no basis: there will be no fuel shortage as a result of the shelling," she emphasized.

Russian Federation attacked Chuhuiv and Kupiansk: there are casualties, including a child05.07.25, 00:19 • 1308 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chuhuiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9