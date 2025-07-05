Chuhuiv partially without electricity after Russian attack

Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region was partially left without electricity after the attack by Russian troops, Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Currently, several microdistricts of the city, adjacent to the epicenter of the hits, are without electricity. The maximum amount of equipment and power engineers are involved in its restoration. - Minaieva wrote.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian troops launched a massive UAV attack on the city of Chuhuiv. "11 people were injured, including 2 children," the State Emergency Service reported.

As of 9 AM, rescuers were extinguishing a large-scale fire at one of the city's facilities. "At another address, UAVs hit a post office and a disused building. A fire broke out. Houses and passenger cars were damaged. Firefighters brought the flames under control," the agency said.

"As a result of yesterday's massive shelling of Chuhuiv, we have significant damage: 12 private houses, 35 rooms in a dormitory, three business facilities, and one educational institution," Minaieva noted.

According to her, the aftermath of today's night shelling of the community is still being eliminated.

"Regarding rumors about possible interruptions in fuel supply to local gas stations, they have no basis: there will be no fuel shortage as a result of the shelling," she emphasized.

