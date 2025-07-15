Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISW

Russia is increasing pressure on residents of the occupied territories in an attempt to accelerate the passportization process. This is stated in the analytical report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Russian occupation authorities are increasing pressure on residents of the occupied territories, demanding re-registration of SIM cards using Russian documents to accelerate the passportization process and strengthen control over communication networks. - report the Institute's analysts.

It is noted that the occupiers are taking steps to remotely register as many SIM cards as possible. The deadline is set for November 1.

According to ISW, the occupiers are also installing "Russian world" satellite antennas to strengthen control over the information space and isolate territories from all news sources except pro-Russian ones.

In addition, Russia continues attempts to implement "patriotic" educational programs in schools in the occupied territories, trying to "Russify" Ukrainian children and youth. Teachers receive instructions on how to tell students about World War II, Soviet veterans, etc.

"Russia uses the mythology of the Great Patriotic War as a means of eradicating Ukrainian historical and socio-cultural identity in the occupied territories. The Russification of schools requires constant control by Russian officials," reports the Institute for the Study of War.

Russian dictator Putin issued a decree on the forced Russification of the entire population of the Russian Federation. The document also provides for the expansion of the network of "Russian centers" abroad to promote language and culture.

