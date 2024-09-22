The policy of Russification of Ukrainians: MFA reacts to Russia's new “strategy of cultural state policy”

The new "strategy of state cultural policy" adopted by Russia, in which the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are defined as "priority", is evidence of the Kremlin's systematic policy of Russification of Ukrainians in the TOT. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

"On September 11, Russia adopted a new "strategy of state cultural policy" in which parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were identified as "priority". This is another evidence of Moscow's systematic policy of Russification and assimilation of the Ukrainian population in the temporarily occupied territories.

This act, which is legally null and void, grossly violates international law, in particular the Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions, which prohibits discrimination based on race, language, religion or national origin," the statement said.

Details

The diplomatic mission also emphasized that the Ukrainian side regards such a move by Russia as creating conditions for the destruction of Ukrainians as a national group.

We are preparing evidence for the relevant international courts, guided by the Rome Statute of the ICC. We call on the world to increase pressure on Russia to force it to comply with international humanitarian law in the occupied territories, - the Foreign Ministry said.

lukashenko met with the leader of the so-called “dpr”: the foreign ministry called it a disregard for ukraine's sovereignty