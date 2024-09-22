ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 53590 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 39070 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 81320 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 56119 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 52543 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186886 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192292 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181782 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208837 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197355 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147088 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146559 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150879 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141947 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158519 views
The policy of Russification of Ukrainians: MFA reacts to Russia's new “strategy of cultural state policy”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31714 views

Russia has adopted a new “cultural policy strategy,” defining the occupied Ukrainian territories as “priority.” The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry views this as a policy of Russification and is preparing evidence for international courts.

The new "strategy of state cultural policy" adopted by Russia, in which the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are defined as "priority", is evidence of the Kremlin's systematic policy of Russification of Ukrainians in the TOT. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

"On September 11, Russia adopted a new "strategy of state cultural policy" in which parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were identified as "priority". This is another evidence of Moscow's systematic policy of Russification and assimilation of the Ukrainian population in the temporarily occupied territories.

This act, which is legally null and void, grossly violates international law, in particular the Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions, which prohibits discrimination based on race, language, religion or national origin," the statement said.

Details

The diplomatic mission also emphasized that the Ukrainian side regards such a move by Russia as creating conditions for the destruction of Ukrainians as a national group.

We are preparing evidence for the relevant international courts, guided by the Rome Statute of the ICC. We call on the world to increase pressure on Russia to force it to comply with international humanitarian law in the occupied territories,

- the Foreign Ministry said.

lukashenko met with the leader of the so-called "dpr": the foreign ministry called it a disregard for ukraine's sovereignty

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising