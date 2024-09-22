lukashenko met with the leader of the so-called “dpr”: the foreign ministry called it a disregard for ukraine's sovereignty

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

lukashenko met with the leader of the so-called “dpr”: the foreign ministry called it a disregard for ukraine's sovereignty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 30604 views

Ukraine has condemned Lukashenko's meeting with Pushilin, a representative of the occupation authorities of the “DPR”. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned of negative consequences for Ukrainian-Belarusian relations due to this manifestation of disregard for Ukraine's sovereignty.

This week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Denis Pushilin, a representative of the Russian occupation authorities in the so-called "dpr." The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that this was another manifestation of disregard for the country's sovereignty and warned that such actions would have negative consequences for Ukrainian-Belarusian relations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns yet another manifestation of the Republic of Belarus' disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine - the "official" meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with a representative of the Russian occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of the Donetsk region of Ukraine Denis Pushilin

- the ministry said. 

Kyiv emphasizes that this meeting is yet another confirmation that the position of the current Belarusian authorities on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is dictated solely by the Kremlin's instructions. Accordingly, it has nothing to do with international law or the international obligations of the Republic of Belarus.

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Ukraine rejects the hypocritical rhetoric of Oleksandr Lukashenko regarding the "principles" of cooperation with the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and considers it another evidence of support for the war of aggression against our country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that against the backdrop of constant contacts between Belarusian officials and Russian puppets from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the constant statements of Alexander Lukashenko about his "warm feelings" for the "brotherly Ukrainian people" sound like a mockery.

In general, his practical actions destroy the principles of good neighborliness and mutual respect on which relations between the Ukrainian and Belarusian peoples were built.

The above-mentioned unfriendly actions of the political leadership of Belarus cannot be left without a proper response and will have negative consequences for Ukrainian-Belarusian relations

- the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summarizes. 

Context

On Thursday, September 19, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with Denis Pushilin, leader of the terrorist organization "DPR".

During the meeting, Lukashenka declared his readiness to "develop cooperation" with the Russian-occupied region and reminded that Belarus "has always cooperated with Donetsk region" when it was under Ukrainian control.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

