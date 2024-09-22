lukashenko met with the leader of the so-called “dpr”: the foreign ministry called it a disregard for ukraine's sovereignty

This week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met with Denis Pushilin, a representative of the Russian occupation authorities in the so-called "dpr." The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that this was another manifestation of disregard for the country's sovereignty and warned that such actions would have negative consequences for Ukrainian-Belarusian relations. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns yet another manifestation of the Republic of Belarus' disregard for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine - the "official" meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with a representative of the Russian occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of the Donetsk region of Ukraine Denis Pushilin - the ministry said.

Kyiv emphasizes that this meeting is yet another confirmation that the position of the current Belarusian authorities on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine is dictated solely by the Kremlin's instructions. Accordingly, it has nothing to do with international law or the international obligations of the Republic of Belarus.

The Foreign Ministry also emphasized that Ukraine rejects the hypocritical rhetoric of Oleksandr Lukashenko regarding the "principles" of cooperation with the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and considers it another evidence of support for the war of aggression against our country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that against the backdrop of constant contacts between Belarusian officials and Russian puppets from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the constant statements of Alexander Lukashenko about his "warm feelings" for the "brotherly Ukrainian people" sound like a mockery.

In general, his practical actions destroy the principles of good neighborliness and mutual respect on which relations between the Ukrainian and Belarusian peoples were built.

The above-mentioned unfriendly actions of the political leadership of Belarus cannot be left without a proper response and will have negative consequences for Ukrainian-Belarusian relations - the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summarizes.

Context

On Thursday, September 19, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with Denis Pushilin, leader of the terrorist organization "DPR".

During the meeting, Lukashenka declared his readiness to "develop cooperation" with the Russian-occupied region and reminded that Belarus "has always cooperated with Donetsk region" when it was under Ukrainian control.

