Krypto, the canine hero from "Superman," inspires many film viewers to get their own super-dog

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11496 views

Krypto the dog in a red cape from James Gunn's new "Superman" movie has become an unexpected hero, significantly boosting interest in pet adoption. Search queries for "adopt a dog near me" increased by 513%, and "dog adoption near me" by 163%.

Krypto the Superdog in a red cape makes his first appearance in the "Superman" movie and marks a turning point in the DC Universe.

UNN reports with reference to "Gizmodo" and "TIME" publications.

Details

Last week, James Gunn's "Superman" movie officially premiered in cinemas, aiming to reboot the DC universe and directly compete with Marvel.

Light and with a vintage touch, yet woven with references to classic comics, this "reboot" is a pleasant contrast to the heaviness of some modern blockbusters.

An unexpected and appealing element in the franchise is the appearance of the superdog Krypto in the new film.

Krypto's appearance represents a shift in how cinema adapts superhero mythology, choosing fun and embracing classic elements without the need for lengthy justifications.

- media write.

Gunn's choice to include Krypto is explained by his experience in superhero films. Before directing Superman, he created the Marvel film "Guardians of the Galaxy," in which he introduced Rocket, an armed raccoon with a strong personality. Later, he added Cosmo, a space dog with psychic abilities.

Gunn's penchant for animals with extraordinary abilities now carries over to the DC Universe, where Krypto becomes a central character.

But Krypto also turned out to be an unexpected hero off-screen, as he significantly boosted the current interest of many people worldwide in providing homes for pets.

Woofz, a dog training app, reports that Google searches for "adopt a dog near me" have increased by 513%

And "dog adoption near me" - increased by 163%.

This is not surprising, because the film, by its very nature, focuses on the love for all living beings, as well as how wonderfully Krypto embodies it when he comes to the rescue.

Recall

James Gunn stated that the "Superman" film will have a duration of 2 hours and 9 minutes including credits, and denied information about pressure from Warner Bros. to reduce the running time.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

