43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrainian airlines have become leaders in the segment of UN aviation missions, occupying 43% of the market. This contributes to the economy and maintains the qualifications of pilots, demonstrating the competitiveness of the Ukrainian aviation industry.

43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market

Despite closed airspace and difficult wartime conditions, Ukrainian airlines continue to maintain their positions in the international market. In the segment of UN aviation missions, they have become leaders, demonstrating stable operations and a high professional level of crews, writes UNN.

Details

According to representatives of the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting, Ukrainian airlines have gained a 43% share of servicing United Nations missions and continue to maintain their positions. In particular, "Aviakompaniya Konstanta" was and remains the world's largest operator of An-26 aircraft, performing humanitarian transportation for the UN. Ukraine has significantly displaced Russian competitors from this niche.

Illia Neskhodovskyi, head of the analytical department of the National Interests Protection Network "ANTS", notes that contracts with the UN are beneficial for both the airlines themselves and the state.

This trend is undoubtedly positive. This is a direction worth developing, as it confirms that the Ukrainian aviation industry is capable of being competitive

- the expert noted.

According to the expert, such activities have a positive impact on the economy: Ukrainian specialists receive stable jobs and incomes, the aircraft fleet is actively used, planes do not stand idle and, accordingly, do not generate losses. In addition, pilots have the necessary flight hours, which maintains their professional qualifications.

Working in the international market requires Ukrainian airlines to strictly comply with the highest standards of safety, technical reliability, and personnel training. To participate in UN missions, carriers undergo complex certification procedures, prove the quality of technical maintenance, and the ability to work in difficult regions of the world. It is this responsibility and professionalism that ensure the trust of international partners.

There is a whole set of requirements that include flight safety, transportation of dangerous goods, operation in difficult weather conditions, working with unpaved runways, performing tasks with inoperative engines, etc. For this, crews must undergo special training and obtain all necessary clearances

- explains aviation expert Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi.

The expert also emphasized that most of our pilots are former military pilots. These are experienced specialists who are capable of working according to the highest international standards.

We have consistently developed practices for many years, and now Ukrainian aviation fully complies with European standards

- commented Anatoliy Khrapchynskyi.

In wartime conditions, such achievements acquire special significance; they show that Ukrainian aviation has not only preserved its potential but is also capable of confirming international standards of efficiency and safety. And the displacement of Russia from this niche indicates that the world increasingly views Ukraine as a reliable partner for the future, and not as part of the Soviet past.

Recall

"Aviakompaniya Konstanta" operates an aircraft fleet that international partners value for a number of unique advantages. In particular, the company's aircraft are capable of operating on unpaved runways, provide convenient loading and unloading thanks to a rear ramp - an option not available in most other machines, and also allow simultaneous transportation of cargo and passengers. Over the past 4 years, the company has paid over 76 million hryvnias in taxes to the budget of Ukraine and is developing its potential by attracting highly professional personnel. In 2024, the Supervisory Board was headed by retired US Army Major General David L. Grange. The shareholders also include Jamie Anderson, a logistics expert with extensive experience in the British army, and Jan Spergen, a former officer of the Swedish Armed Forces, entrepreneur, and security expert, which underscores the company's international recognition.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyNews of the World
David L. Grange
United States Army
charity
United Nations
Ukraine