David L. Grange
Military expert
David L. Grange was born on December 29, 1947, in New York, USA. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of North Georgia and a master's degree in public administration from Western Kentucky University. A retired US Army General, he participated in the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, and operations in Grenada, Bosnia, and Kosovo.
Currently, Grange serves as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian airline "Constanta" and is the founder of the charitable organization Osprey Global Solutions Ukraine, which conducts training for Ukrainian military personnel and rescuers. His awards include: three Silver Stars, two Purple Hearts, the Legion of Merit (USA), and he was inducted into the US Army Ranger Hall of Fame (2005).
1969–2000
Served in the US Army
1983
Led a special forces unit during the invasion of Grenada
1990–1991
Deputy Commander of US Army counter-terrorism forces during "Desert Storm."
1997–1999
Commander of the 1st Infantry Division in Germany and Task Force "Eagle" in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Since 2000
Served as President of the McCormick Foundation in Chicago, CEO of Pharmaceutical Product Development, founder of the consulting company Osprey Global Solutions and the humanitarian fund Osprey Relief Foundation
Since 2022
Founder and head of Osprey Global Solutions Ukraine Foundation, which trains Ukrainian military personnel and rescuers in demining, tactical medicine, and humanitarian operations
2024
Headed the Supervisory Board and became a shareholder of the Ukrainian airline "Constanta"