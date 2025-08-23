$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
August 23, 07:20 AM
Persons

David L. Grange

Military expert
David L. Grange was born on December 29, 1947, in New York, USA. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of North Georgia and a master's degree in public administration from Western Kentucky University. A retired US Army General, he participated in the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, and operations in Grenada, Bosnia, and Kosovo. Currently, Grange serves as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian airline "Constanta" and is the founder of the charitable organization Osprey Global Solutions Ukraine, which conducts training for Ukrainian military personnel and rescuers. His awards include: three Silver Stars, two Purple Hearts, the Legion of Merit (USA), and he was inducted into the US Army Ranger Hall of Fame (2005).
1969–2000
Served in the US Army
1983
Led a special forces unit during the invasion of Grenada
1990–1991
Deputy Commander of US Army counter-terrorism forces during "Desert Storm."
1997–1999
Commander of the 1st Infantry Division in Germany and Task Force "Eagle" in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Since 2000
Served as President of the McCormick Foundation in Chicago, CEO of Pharmaceutical Product Development, founder of the consulting company Osprey Global Solutions and the humanitarian fund Osprey Relief Foundation
Since 2022
Founder and head of Osprey Global Solutions Ukraine Foundation, which trains Ukrainian military personnel and rescuers in demining, tactical medicine, and humanitarian operations
2024
Headed the Supervisory Board and became a shareholder of the Ukrainian airline "Constanta"
News by theme
Exclusive
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto

General David L. Grange, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian ‘Constanta Airlines’ since 2024, shares his views on the transformation of the Armed Forces, the lessons of the war, and the future of Ukrainian aviation.

Politics • August 22, 02:30 PM
Exclusive
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo

The full-scale war has placed Ukrainian businesses under extraordinary pressure. For the aviation sector, this has meant more than the loss of access to infrastructure — it has brought a complete shutdown of the domestic market, forced relocation, adaptation to new realities, and the challenge of maintaining world-class standards on the international stage.

Economy • August 1, 08:17 AM • 210430 views