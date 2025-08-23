David L. Grange

Military expert

David L. Grange was born on December 29, 1947, in New York, USA. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of North Georgia and a master's degree in public administration from Western Kentucky University. A retired US Army General, he participated in the Vietnam War, the Persian Gulf War, and operations in Grenada, Bosnia, and Kosovo. Currently, Grange serves as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian airline "Constanta" and is the founder of the charitable organization Osprey Global Solutions Ukraine, which conducts training for Ukrainian military personnel and rescuers. His awards include: three Silver Stars, two Purple Hearts, the Legion of Merit (USA), and he was inducted into the US Army Ranger Hall of Fame (2005).