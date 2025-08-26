Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War

In today's conditions, Ukrainian civil aviation finds itself on the brink of serious challenges and unique opportunities. Closed skies, destroyed infrastructure, and a lack of spare parts contrast with examples of international recognition and unprecedented resilience. Despite the loss of "Mriya" and the absence of state preferences, Ukrainian aviation enterprises are not just holding on, but in a crisis, they are contributing to Ukraine's defense capabilities and maintaining its international image by achieving high positions in the global market, writes UNN.

Even in difficult wartime conditions, the Ukrainian aviation industry is becoming one of the first in the race for innovation. Enterprises are actively developing in the direction of digital logistics, modernization of the aircraft fleet, and adaptation to NATO standards. It is these technological solutions, from control systems to engineering developments, that allow Ukrainian companies to maintain competitive positions and form high-quality aviation services. This transformation can become the basis for post-war revival not only of civil aviation but also of a wider sector of high-tech industries in Ukraine.

According to Iryna Kossei, Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting, even in the darkest times, Ukrainian aviation demonstrates to the world examples of unique resilience. For instance, Antonov Airlines recently received an international award from The Heavy Lift Group.

The company received the prestigious award in June 2025, as a sign of achievements in transporting super-heavy and oversized cargo. THLG awards this distinction to companies that demonstrate high professionalism, innovation, and reliability in performing complex logistics tasks. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Antonov Airlines has carried out over 260 flights, delivering both civilian and military cargo: weapons, military equipment, and other critically important materials.

This is clear proof that the Ukrainian engineering school is not only alive but also competitive at a global level. - emphasized Iryna Kossei.

Among current trends, Iryna Kossei noted the growing interest of young people in aviation professions, which is confirmed by data from the Kyiv Aviation Institute. In her opinion, with proper support from the state and business through investments in education and practical training, this could become the foundation for the post-war recovery of the industry.

No less important was the fact that despite the loss of tax and customs benefits in 2025 and working in conditions close to the limit of their capabilities, Ukrainian aviation enterprises were able to strengthen their positions in international markets.

"Konstanta Airlines" is the world's largest operator of An-26 aircraft, performing humanitarian missions for the UN. Ukraine has displaced Russians from 43% of this market. This speaks not only of a political factor but also of the real competitiveness of Ukrainian aviators. - the expert gave an example and added that every Ukrainian aircraft or helicopter operating in international markets is not only a source of foreign exchange earnings but also a signal that Ukraine remains a high-tech state.

The example of "Konstanta Airlines", cited by the representative of the Institute for Economic Research and Policy Consulting, demonstrates not only the potential for successful competition at the international level but also the ability of business to combine humanitarian, economic, and defense functions. This approach has already received international recognition – in particular, in April 2024, legendary retired US Army Major General David L. Grange joined the company's supervisory board. In Ukraine, he is primarily known as the founder of the Osprey Global Solutions Ukraine Foundation, which provides free NATO-standard training for Ukrainian rescuers and military personnel in demining, explosive ordnance disposal, and emergency medical care.

Commenting on his participation in the supervisory board, General Grange emphasized that joining a foreign structure for a US citizen is strictly regulated, so the decision was made with maximum deliberation.

I researched the company's international activities in Africa, Central Asia, and certain European countries. "Konstanta Airlines" successfully operates internationally, using its own fleet and crews; the company has highly qualified pilots and provides proper technical maintenance, which is critically important anywhere in the world, and that is why it has gained international recognition. - shared David L. Grange.

As Chairman of the Supervisory Board of "Konstanta Airlines", David Grange is involved in the company's international activities and prospects in the context of Ukraine's future reconstruction.

According to General Grange, after a ceasefire is established, "Konstanta Airlines" will be able to contribute to Ukraine's recovery by monitoring along the demarcation line or other designated areas – providing logistical supplies, medical evacuation, food transportation, and supporting humanitarian missions for reconstruction, as well as restoring air links between Ukraine and European countries. Today, it is important to preserve the existing achievements.

Ukraine must function as a full-fledged state in the air, on land, and at sea. - emphasizes David L. Grange.

General Grange noted that thanks to the high level of technological development and intellectual potential of Ukrainians, the country is capable of maintaining competitiveness in the fields of aviation and the maritime industry. At the same time, a key factor for this is the strategic vision of the government.

Since 2019, "Konstanta Airlines" has been registered with the UN as an official air carrier and has the status of an authorized operator in the EU (EASA TCO). Under the leadership of Ukrainian entrepreneur Roman Mileshko, the company has become the largest private operator of "An" aircraft in Ukraine. Despite the war, it has preserved its fleet and technical base, and continues to service and modernize aviation equipment for military, state, and international structures. "Konstanta Airlines" aircraft perform humanitarian missions, participate in the World Food Program, deliver aid to disaster zones, and support peacekeeping operations.

It is worth noting that when obtaining UN registration, the "Konstanta Airlines" team applied the so-called "NATO approach" – decentralization, trust, initiative, analysis, and feedback. This was told by the company's current advisor Mykhailo Pinkevych – one of the first Ukrainians who participated in NATO missions, a retired captain 1st rank of the Ukrainian Navy, and a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war. He emphasized that the main achievement was the formation of a new philosophy of personnel thinking, where success is based not on control, but on trust, which makes the team unique.