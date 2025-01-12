Fuel oil from Russian tankers reaches Zaporizhzhia region: photos

The fuel oil spilled as a result of the accident of two Russian tankers has already reached the coast in Zaporizhzhia region. In the area of occupied Berdiansk, two contaminated areas of tens of kilometers in length were found. This was reported by UNN , citing a Telegram message from the head of the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balytskyi.

Details

According to Yevhen Balytskyi, as of January 11, 2025, 125 kilometers of the Azov Sea coast have been surveyed and several contaminated areas have been identified.

At the moment, a fuel oil spill has been detected on the Azov coast, and a 14.5 km long contaminated area with small fragments of solid fuel oil has been found on the Berdiansk Spit from the open sea - Yevhen Balytskyi writes in Telegram.

He also reported contaminated area with a total area of 5 square meters with a small amount of fuel oil solid fragments on the coast of Peresyp Spit.

Balytsky clarified that the occupation authorities are trying to eliminate the identified pollution spots by engaging “volunteers”. He promised that “the work of all services and departments will be strengthened” and ordered his subordinates on the ground to “respond to all reports from citizens.

Recall

In the Black Sea , a new oil slick of 2.8 thousand square meters has appeared from a tanker that crashed in December. On the coast of the occupied Crimea, pollution of the coastline of more than 14 km was also detected.