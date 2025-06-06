$41.470.01
07:51 AM

Publications
Exclusives
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

Kyiv • UNN

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the airfields of the aviation base of the Russian Federation "Engels" and "Dyagilevo". There are hits, fires broke out, and a logistics point in the Kursk region was also hit.

On the eve of a massive enemy shelling, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the airfields of the Russian Federation's aviation base - "Engels" in the Saratov region, and "Dyagilevo" in the Ryazan region. There are hits, fires broke out. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Friday, reports UNN.

On the night of June 6, a successful strike was carried out on the "Engels" airfield in the Saratov region - a place where the enemy's aviation is concentrated, which remained after the operation of the Security Service of Ukraine. The "Dyagilevo" airfield in the Ryazan region, where air tankers and escort fighters are based, which are used to provide missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, was also hit. In addition, strategic bombers of the enemy take off from Dyagilevo

- the General Staff said. 

In the Saratov region, as reported, numerous hits on at least three tanks with fuels and lubricants with subsequent ignition and a large-scale fire at the facility have been confirmed. "The occupiers' emergency services failed to localize the fire, there is significant smoke. Dozens of explosions were recorded in the area of the targets. The results of the damage are being clarified," the General Staff added. 

A successful fire damage was also inflicted on the "Dyagilevo" airfield. The work of the enemy's air defense in the Ryazan region was recorded. There is information about a fire in the area of the target. 

In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked a number of important enemy targets on the territory of the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine. In particular, the defeat of the logistics point of the 30th motorized rifle regiment of the 72nd motorized rifle division of the Russian army in the area of the settlement of Kulbaki, Kursk region, was recorded. The results of the damage are being clarified

- noted in the General Staff. 

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were involved in combat operations in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarNews of the World
Kursk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
