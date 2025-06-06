A Russian oil depot that supplies fuel to military aircraft is on fire, according to satellite images

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 4400 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 58609 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 113351 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 83944 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 84115 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 83123 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 64380 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 91624 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 64863 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50592 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4.5m/s
52%
750mm
Popular news

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 35583 views

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

June 6, 01:38 AM • 7212 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 42899 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

03:23 AM • 17444 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

03:29 AM • 10530 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 67657 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 154037 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 162199 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 220156 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 260991 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 110901 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 75901 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 119543 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 344297 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 185245 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

A Russian oil depot that supplies fuel to military aircraft is on fire, according to satellite images

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2568 views

Satellite images have confirmed a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Engels, Saratov region. It supplies fuel to a military airfield that was previously attacked by drones.

A Russian oil depot that supplies fuel to military aircraft is on fire, according to satellite images

Satellite imagery confirmed a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Engels, Saratov region.

This was reported by the "Crimean Wind" monitoring group, reports UNN.

In Engels, Saratov region, Russia, an oil depot that supplies the military airfield is burning strongly, according to satellite imagery.

- the statement reads.

We remind you that the Russian Federation complains about a drone attack, after explosions in the airport area in Bryansk, a fire at an oil depot in Engels of the Saratov region and an attack on the "Progress" plant in Michurinsk, Tambov region, are reported.

 Details

"They hit the base", - footage from Engels, where a fire broke out at an oil facility after a UAV attack, was shown by the ASTRA telegram channel. The city, as noted, is home to the "Kristal Combine" oil storage base of Rosrezerv, which provides fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield.

This is a federal state institution, which, as noted, is responsible for storing fuel for the Engels-2 air base. It was previously attacked by drones in January of this year. In Michurinsk, Tambov region, the Progress plant was reportedly hit and a fire broke out. Local residents write about this in chats, and publics also report.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., a drone struck the Progress plant workshop. Emergency services are working at the scene, and there are casualties. Traffic in the area is partially blocked. Firefighters are fighting the fire

 - reads one of the publications of the "Michurinsky News" channel.

There is no confirmation of this information yet. uAT Michurinsky plant "Progress" "produces high-tech equipment for aviation and missile control systems, as well as a wide range of electrical equipment for civilian purposes, equipment for gas and oil pipelines".

Earlier, explosions were heard near the Bryansk airport. Secondary explosions can be heard in videos from social networks after the arrival at the Bryansk airport.

Night chronicles. UAV attacks. Bryansk. The airfield was hit around midnight. 96 km From the border of Ukraine. According to the nature of the explosion, "something solid-fuel". Engels. Saratov region. The oil refinery was hit. At least two barrels of petroleum products are burning. Michurinske. Tambov region. The Progress Plant was hit. The plant produces high-tech equipment for aviation and missile control systems

- said Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, in Telegram.

 According to Andryushchenko, the work of Russian air defense was also recorded in the Tula, Voronezh regions and near Moscow. "Without significant damage, if we do not take into account the accurate Russian air defense against its citizens and buildings," Andryushchenko said.

We will remind

On the evening of June 5, explosions were heard in the area of the Bryansk airport. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, confirmed the information about the "fireworks".

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

WarNews of the World
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9