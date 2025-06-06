A Russian oil depot that supplies fuel to military aircraft is on fire, according to satellite images

Satellite imagery confirmed a large-scale fire at an oil depot in Engels, Saratov region.

This was reported by the "Crimean Wind" monitoring group, reports UNN.

In Engels, Saratov region, Russia, an oil depot that supplies the military airfield is burning strongly, according to satellite imagery. - the statement reads.

We remind you that the Russian Federation complains about a drone attack, after explosions in the airport area in Bryansk, a fire at an oil depot in Engels of the Saratov region and an attack on the "Progress" plant in Michurinsk, Tambov region, are reported.

Details

"They hit the base", - footage from Engels, where a fire broke out at an oil facility after a UAV attack, was shown by the ASTRA telegram channel. The city, as noted, is home to the "Kristal Combine" oil storage base of Rosrezerv, which provides fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield.

This is a federal state institution, which, as noted, is responsible for storing fuel for the Engels-2 air base. It was previously attacked by drones in January of this year. In Michurinsk, Tambov region, the Progress plant was reportedly hit and a fire broke out. Local residents write about this in chats, and publics also report.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., a drone struck the Progress plant workshop. Emergency services are working at the scene, and there are casualties. Traffic in the area is partially blocked. Firefighters are fighting the fire - reads one of the publications of the "Michurinsky News" channel.

There is no confirmation of this information yet. uAT Michurinsky plant "Progress" "produces high-tech equipment for aviation and missile control systems, as well as a wide range of electrical equipment for civilian purposes, equipment for gas and oil pipelines".

Earlier, explosions were heard near the Bryansk airport. Secondary explosions can be heard in videos from social networks after the arrival at the Bryansk airport.

Night chronicles. UAV attacks. Bryansk. The airfield was hit around midnight. 96 km From the border of Ukraine. According to the nature of the explosion, "something solid-fuel". Engels. Saratov region. The oil refinery was hit. At least two barrels of petroleum products are burning. Michurinske. Tambov region. The Progress Plant was hit. The plant produces high-tech equipment for aviation and missile control systems - said Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, in Telegram.

According to Andryushchenko, the work of Russian air defense was also recorded in the Tula, Voronezh regions and near Moscow. "Without significant damage, if we do not take into account the accurate Russian air defense against its citizens and buildings," Andryushchenko said.

We will remind

On the evening of June 5, explosions were heard in the area of the Bryansk airport. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, confirmed the information about the "fireworks".