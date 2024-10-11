The deceased journalist Roshchina was held in one of the most brutal detention centers in Russia - human rights activists
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina was held in the Taganrog detention center, where torture is used. Human rights activists reported that she was held in solitary confinement from at least May to September 2024.
he Russian Federation held Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina in one of the most brutal detention centers in Russia, where prisoners are tortured. This was stated by the Media Initiative for Human Rights, reports UNN.
Details
Human rights activists found out that the Ukrainian journalist was held in at least two prisons: penal colony No. 77 in Berdiansk and pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog.
Since the first months of the full-scale invasion, Russians have been using both places to detain Ukrainian military and civilians, including women. Victoria was held in Taganrog from at least May to September 2024. She was held in solitary confinement. On the eve of the exchange, on September 13, 2024, Roshchyna and at least one other woman from Melitopol were taken from Taganrog
It is noted that in the penal colony No. 77 in Berdiansk also held Greek Catholic priests Ivan Levitsky and Bohdan Geleta, who were returned to Ukraine during the exchange on June 25, 2024. The HRMMU is aware that in this place of detention, prisoners are subjected to electric shocks.
Human rights activists emphasize that Detention Center No. 2 in the Rostov region, located in Taganrog, is considered by former prisoners to be one of the most brutal detention centers in Russia. It was here that the defenders of Mariupol began to be transferred in April 2022.
According to the recollections of released prisoners of war, the guards of the detention center in Taganrog use three main means of torture: a rubber baton, a wooden hammer, and stun guns. Prisoners are beaten during reception, daily searches and interrogations. During interrogations, prisoners are forced to confess to crimes they did not commit.
The MHRC adds that in September 2022, according to the prisoners, the leadership of the detention center changed. The reason was two deaths of prisoners of war.
After that, some say that conditions improved. However, the torture of prisoners has not stopped, with only one difference - a doctor is present during the execution: when a prisoner feels sick, he gives him a pill
Recall
The head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, said that the body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, will be handed over to her family soon .
