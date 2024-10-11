Prosecutor's office: proceedings into disappearance of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna have been reclassified after information about her death in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
The criminal proceedings into the disappearance of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna have been reclassified as a war crime with premeditated murder. Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 in the occupied territories.
The criminal proceedings over the disappearance of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in August 2023 in the occupied territories have been reclassified as a war crime combined with premeditated murder. Roshchyna disappeared in connection with information about the death of the journalist, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday, UNN reports.
In connection with the information about the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina in Russia, the criminal proceedings opened over her disappearance have been reclassified as a war crime combined with premeditated murder
On October 10, the media published information about the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who was illegally detained by the Russian Federation.
"In this regard, the criminal proceedings initiated over her disappearance under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine were supplemented with Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder. The pre-trial investigation will be conducted by the SBU Main Investigation Department under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office," Prosecutor General's Office said.
Addendum
Victoria Roshchyna disappeared in August 2023 during a trip to the Russian-occupied territories. In April 2024, Russia confirmed for the first time that it was illegally detaining her.