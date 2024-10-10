ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna was on exchange list - intelligence

Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna was on exchange list - intelligence

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17937 views

A representative of the GUR said that Victoria Roshchyna was on the exchange list and was transferred to Lefortovo. Ukraine has not received official confirmation of the journalist's death, and the information needs to be verified.

Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna was on the exchange list. This was reported by a representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov in a commentary to Suspilne, UNN reports.

"Victoria Roshchyna, a Ukrainian citizen illegally detained by the Russian Federation, was in the relevant databases and registers on the Ukrainian side. The Coordination Center did everything possible to bring her home. Her return was agreed upon and the latest information we have is that she was transferred to Lefortovo to prepare her return home," he said.

According to Yusov, the Ukrainian side does not comment on the time of the exchange during which Roshchyna was supposed to return home.

"She was supposed to be home in the near future, everything necessary was done for this," said the representative of the GUR.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine had not officially received any information or confirmation of the journalist's death.

"We are aware of information about the possible death of Victoria Roshchina. There is no official confirmation, it needs to be verified. There is also no official notification from the aggressor state," Yusov said.

Previously

According to the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna died in custody in Russia. The occupants said it happened during the transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. 

Later, Yurchyshyn deleted his post about Roshchyna's death. Later, another post appeared saying that the information should be verified.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

