Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna was on exchange list - intelligence

Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna was on the exchange list. This was reported by a representative of the GUR Andriy Yusov in a commentary to Suspilne, UNN reports.

"Victoria Roshchyna, a Ukrainian citizen illegally detained by the Russian Federation, was in the relevant databases and registers on the Ukrainian side. The Coordination Center did everything possible to bring her home. Her return was agreed upon and the latest information we have is that she was transferred to Lefortovo to prepare her return home," he said.

According to Yusov, the Ukrainian side does not comment on the time of the exchange during which Roshchyna was supposed to return home.

"She was supposed to be home in the near future, everything necessary was done for this," said the representative of the GUR.

At the same time, he said that Ukraine had not officially received any information or confirmation of the journalist's death.

"We are aware of information about the possible death of Victoria Roshchina. There is no official confirmation, it needs to be verified. There is also no official notification from the aggressor state," Yusov said.

Previously

According to the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna died in custody in Russia. The occupants said it happened during the transfer from Taganrog to Moscow.

Later, Yurchyshyn deleted his post about Roshchyna's death. Later, another post appeared saying that the information should be verified.