Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Trump: they discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and pressure on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

The President of the European Commission and the President of the United States discussed the crisis in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and pressure on Russia. They also discussed energy security and a trade agreement by July 9.

Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Trump: they discussed the Middle East, Ukraine and pressure on Russia

Before the G7 summit, the President of the European Commission had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. They discussed the crisis in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, as well as ways to contain Russia, energy security and plans to finalize a trade agreement by July 9.

Details

Fon der Leyen reported this in her X writes UNN.

Good conversation with President Trump ahead of the G7 summit. We discussed the tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East, as well as the need for close coordination of influence on energy markets. We also discussed the situation in Ukraine, the need for a ceasefire and the need to continue pressure on Russia. Finally, we summarized the current trade negotiations. I reaffirmed our commitment to reach a good deal by July 9

 - she wrote.

Recall

The G7 summit will be held in Canada on June 15-17. The meeting of representatives of the world's most powerful economies will take place in the Kananaskis district, Alberta province. How serious a geopolitical player the "Big Seven" is today, what it is capable of influencing and whether Ukraine should hope for something from this meeting was found out by the correspondent UNN.

 The EU is going to impose sanctions against Putin at the same time as the US - Politico

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
Canada
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
