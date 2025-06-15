Trump reacted to the shooting in Minnesota, where a representative of the Democrats was killed and a state senator was wounded

United States President Donald Trump has reacted to the shooting in Minnesota, where Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were injured in separate armed attacks on Saturday morning at their homes. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House Head's page on the social network Truth Social.

I have been informed of the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to have been a targeted attack on state legislators. - Trump said in a statement.

According to the Head of the White House, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI are investigating the situation.

"Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God bless the wonderful people of Minnesota, a truly wonderful place," the U.S. President wrote.

Let us remind you

On Saturday, June 14, in the state of Minnesota, as a result of armed attacks, a representative of the legislature Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and Senator John Hoffman and his wife were injured.

In the suspect's car, a list with the names of abortion specialists, rights advocates, and Minnesota legislators was found. A Father's Day card was also found in a bag with ammunition.

The Minnesota Patrol Service found "No Kings" leaflets in the car of the suspect in the armed attack on politicians. Organizers canceled protests after the attack on two legislators.

The United States Police has declared a search for an employee of a security company, Vance Boelter, who is suspected of killing two politicians from Minnesota and their spouses.